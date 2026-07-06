Danica McKellar’s Bikini Photo Includes No-Makeup & Sweet Family Moments

Hallmark alum & Great American Family Star Danica McKellar, 51, has never been afraid to tell it like it is, and has never been afraid to show her true self. And now, she just shared a no-makeup bikini photo that has fans falling for her all over again! (Not only that, but the photo dump also featured quite a few sweet family moments.) See McKellar’s swimsuit selfie (and the details) below:

Danica McKellar’s No-Makeup, Bikini Selfie

The Hallmark alum shared a series of photos of she and her partner in all red-white-and-blue looks, followed by pics of the decorations and even a pic with her longtime pal Melissa Joan Hart! We also get some full-family photos and photos of their summer desserts, but the photo on slide six got fans’ attention.

In slide six, we see the Kiss My Math author looking as radiant as can be, rocking a bare face and a patriotic-inspired bikini. Throughout the end of the post, she donned a red bikini comprised of white stars and a blue strap, along with simple black shorts. We also see it as a sweet pool moment alongside her son lookalike Draco, 15, who is growing up so fast!

(Fun fact: McKellar and her first husband Mike Verta welcomed a son named Draco back in Sept 2010. And he’s truly his mom’s lookalike!)

A family holiday post that features a no-makeup selfie and swimsuit fun? McKellar is truly treating her fans this summer! As we said, fans really adored this post, commenting things like: “This is beautiful Danica” and “Love the pictures.”

Danica McKellar Isn’t Afraid of Aging

McKellar is no stranger to uploading no-makeup photos. In fact, she’s done it before to celebrate milestones!

Back in Jan 3, 2025, the Wonder Years alum shared a no-makeup no-filter selfie to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Woke up feeling so blessed on this next trip around the sun. 🎂 So grateful to God for healthy family & friends, for a career I love, and for all of you!! 🤗 Let’s goooooo! #nofilter #nomakeup #ThisIs50 🎉.”

While McKellar has been a star since she was a child, she’s still thriving in her 50s (and even spoke about it)! In fact, in a previous interview with Woman’s World, she discussed turning 50 and what 2025 would bring her.

“I feel fine. I’m grateful that there are a lot of role models out there who have blazed the trail before me. When I was a kid, I thought 40 was old, and oh, I was wrong,” the Dancing with the Stars alum laughed in the interview. “It’s how you take care of yourself. I feel pretty good and I’m really grateful. I’ll just keep doing whatever I can to try to feel as healthy as I can.”

She also added in a separate interview with CNBC that the key to confidence is not limiting yourself. Specifically, she discussed how “You don’t have to choose between being fabulous and fun and being smart – they go hand in hand!” (Perfectly said!)