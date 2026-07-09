Maura Higgins Looks Stunning in New, Pixie Cut Hairdo

Maura Higgins appears to have the reality television scene down pretty well. Between her appearances on “Love Island UK” and “The Traitors,” she continues various projects. And she’s looking fantastic doing it.

She also sports various hairstyles, with the latest one showing just how she can pull off any look. A short, pixie cut when she was seen at Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week.

She also sported a cropped blazer with a button-up shirt and exaggerated collar, with the buttons undone, exposing her torso.

Repeat — she can pull off anything.

The Many Looks of Maura Higgins

She recently showed off a gorgeous Royal Ascot look that was inspired by “My Fair Lady.”

It’s so classic and adds to an already impressive array of looks that keep her involved in the latest fashion trends, or that people want to emulate. Her presentation is very important to her.

Higgins was seen at Wimbledon rocking the cutest white pumps, complete with tennis balls on the heels. She knows how to play the part.

Her Next Project: ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The model also adds another show to her resume, “Dancing with the Stars,” where she will compete for the Mirrorball trophy this fall.

Mark Ballas, who has won the coveted trophy three times himself, grew a friendship with Higgins on “The Traitors” and says he thinks she will do a great job in the competition. Especially if she approaches it in the way he thinks will make her successful.

“I think that’s a really smart way to approach ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” he told E! News. “Be open-minded, have fun, be a blank slate person.”

“Maura is just a laugh and she’s up for it,” he added. “And that’s half the battle. So I think she’s going to do really well.”

He also offered to be an ear to her should she ever need a pep talk. She also publicly said she would love to have Ballas as her partner in the dance competition.

“Mark had said to me, ‘It’s literally a marathon,’ and he was like, ‘It’s intense,’” she told People. “I’ve never done anything like that. So I was like, oh, maybe I should relax before I go into training.” … “I’m just going to try my best. I’m just going to bring my own flavor to it and bring my personality and my charisma and try my best because I have two left feet, honestly,” she added.

Can you imagine the costumes she is going to wear?

The 34-year-old looks incredible in everything she is seen in, and every way she wears her hair.

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maura Higgins attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Maura Higgins attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Maura Higgins attends the UK Premiere of “IF” at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 07, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

To add to her intrigue, she’s also hilarious.