Lamar Odom Says He Didn’t Need ‘Clout’ From Khloé Kardashian, Reflects on Their Love

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian had one of the most widely publicized marriages and divorces in reality TV history. The pair married in 2009 and split four years later after getting engaged and tying the knot within 30 days. The speed of their wedding shocked the world, but the two have always insisted it was true love despite how quickly their relationship moved.

Instead of walking away while Odom struggled with serious health issues following his overdose, Kardashian stayed by his side for four months and only filed for divorce a second time after he had recovered. The former NBA star suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks before making an extraordinary recovery, and her decision to remain with him during that time spoke volumes about the depth of their relationship.

Lamar Odom Responds to ‘Clout’ Claims

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Now, more than a decade after their divorce, Odom continues to praise his ex-wife for her kindness during that difficult chapter and insists he was never with her for fame. It was suggested in “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom,” released earlier this year, that he was with Kardashian for “clout,” but host Louis Ruggiero said during an episode of the podcast “Nothing’s Off The Table With Louis Ruggiero” that he doesn’t believe that was the case.

“I didn’t really need more clout,” Odom said. He pointed to his successful basketball career, explaining that he already had plenty of public attention before meeting Kardashian. He also shared that he had been dating an actress shortly before they met and said the two fit together like puzzle pieces from the beginning. Odom added that God helped carry him through that chapter of his life.

Khloé Kardashian Stayed by His Side

Getty Television personality Khloe Kardashian and Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom attend the “AXE Music One Night Only” concert series featuring Weezer at Dunes Inn Motel.

The former NBA star also sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY to promote the documentary and again expressed his gratitude for Kardashian’s support during his recovery. Despite everything that had happened in their marriage, she remained by his side for four months.

“She took care of me,” he said on TODAY. “God took care of me the most. What I came back from was a medical miracle. When I woke up, I couldn’t even walk or talk. I just buckled down and said my prayers and stayed close to God.”

Inside Lamar and Khloé’s Reunion

Getty Khloé Kardashian, former wife of Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom, attends an event with the Lakers in the East Room of the White House.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and the pair did not speak for nearly a decade before Kardashian reached out in 2025 to return some of his personal belongings. Their reunion aired during the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians and became one of the season’s most talked-about moments. Both described the meeting as emotionally draining while acknowledging there was never a lack of love in their marriage.

The Netflix documentary features exclusive interviews with Odom, Kardashian, and others who were close to the couple, offering a deeper look at their relationship now that both have moved on. It also explores Odom’s 14-year NBA career, his two championships with the Lakers, and the life-threatening health battle that nearly claimed his life. The documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.