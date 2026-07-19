How Witney Carson Juggles Motherhood Like a ‘Pro’ in Exclusive Interview

If anyone can do it all, it’s “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson.

At just 32, she’s a two-time Mirrorball champion, entrepreneur, wife, and mother to two sweet little boys. Juggling it all isn’t simple, but Witney makes it all look effortless.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow, the dancer pulled back the curtain and gave us a glimpse into her busy life behind the scenes.

Witney Carson Talks Balancing Her Dance Career & Motherhood

When Witney Carson isn’t performing, she is running one of her many successful business ventures or spending time with family. While speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, the 32-year-old admitted she’s constantly on the go.

“We really don’t have a break between the kids and we run three different companies,” Witney told us. She and her husband, Carson McAllister, both play a hand in running her social media brand, their organic skincare brand, and also her partnership with FINESSE.

The premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is still a few months away. The reigning champion admitted she isn’t sure whether or not she will return this year. But if she does, that means her family will need to temporarily relocate from their home in Florida to Los Angeles.

“We have to move there with our whole family for four months,” Witney told us. “It’s a big sacrifice for us, but it’s also what I love to do. So we will see if we’re coming back this year.”

The dancer described it as a “tricky” balancing act, but feels blessed to be part of “Dancing With the Stars” right now.

“There’s no better time to be a dancer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ than right now. It’s had such a resurgence, and it makes me so happy that people are loving dance as much as I do,” she shared with us.

The Dancer Dives Into Keeping Her Kids Active & Healthy

As Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, consider relocating to Los Angeles this fall, they know their boys are resilient. While speaking to EntertainmentNow, Witney shared that her boys just need room to be children.

“They aren’t complicated, they just need space to run around,” the 32-year-old told us. “You just have to get your stamina up and they’re pretty easy after that.”

As for family activities, anything that requires physical activity is a huge win.

“Anything we can do as a family that’s active or playing they love anything water,” the dancer continued, describing her sons as “fish” who love being in the swimming pool.

“They love to be outside, they love to kick balls, they love to play soccer,” Witney added of their favorite activities.

Of course, she’s always ready to help nourish and replenish their energy. The busy mom noted that she often leaves trays of healthy snacks out for the boys when they need a quick break.

Witney Carson appears in upcoming episodes of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” premiering at 8 p.m. Monday nights on ABC. “Dancing with the Stars” season 35 kicks off this fall on the network.