Which Fan-Favorite DWTS Cast Member Witney Carson Would Trust with Her Kids as Her First-Choice Babysitter

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson is an incredibly busy woman. Between dancing and running several business endeavors, she’s also a dedicated family woman.

She and her husband, Carson McAllister, are the parents of two sons, Leo, 5, and Jet, 3. As the boys grow up, they’re expressing many of their own interests and hobbies.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow, Witney Carson revealed her sons are incredibly active and have high amounts of energy to get out. If she had to choose a former dance partner to watch her sons, she has someone very specific in mind.

Witney Carson’s Sons Absolutely Adore Animals

While speaking with the reigning champion, EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle wondered which former dance partner Witney Carson would choose to babysit her sons.

“Definitely Robert Irwin and I’ll tell you why,” Witney immediately replied. “He is my kids’ hero. He is all things animals, which they absolutely adore animals.”

“They loved getting to see him at the Australia Zoo, and they were able to meet all of his animals and the crocodiles, and they fell in love with Australia,” she continued. “I think he would keep them entertained for days with all the animals he’s got going over there. I think they would be in heaven.”

Witney and her family flew to Australia to film “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” earlier in the year. Though it was officially a work trip, her children had a blast exploring the country.

Over the past few months, Witney has shared adorable videos of her sons pretending to be Robert Irwin. In June, she and her younger son, Jet, recreated one of their iconic season 34 routines.

The Australian conservationist saw the video, simply writing, “I love this!!!”

The Pro Dancer Shares Her Sons’ Favorite Pastimes

Being a parent is certainly a lot of work, but Witney Carson wouldn’t have it any other way. She frequently shares photos and clips of fun family outings on her public Instagram page. According to the dancer, her sons are fairly easygoing — they just need room to be children.

“They aren’t complicated, they just need space to run around,” Witney shared with us. “You just have to get your stamina up and they’re pretty easy after that. Anything we can do as a family that’s active or playing, they love anything water. My kids are both fish, so they both love being in the pool.”

At the end of the day, any activity that burns a lot of energy is a good choice for the dancer’s children.

“I think they can concentrate better if they get their energy out. They love to be outside, they love to kick balls, they love to play soccer,” she added.

And of course, playing so hard requires nourishment. The pro dancer added that she puts out plates of healthy snacks for the boys to munch on when they need a break from playtime.

Witney Carson appears in new episodes of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” airing at 8 p.m. on Monday nights. DWTS season 35 arrives on ABC this September.