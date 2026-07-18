Fabulously Fit ‘Mad Men’ Star January Jones, 48, Sizzles In Red Swimsuit

There’s no doubt that January Jones was a striking figure when she appeared as Betty Draper on “Mad Men.” Nowadays, she’s just as lovely and fabulously fit as she makes sure to take care of and strengthen her body.

She proved that’s true by sharing a video of herself getting some exercise in a beautifully blue cold pool while wearing a sizzling hot red swimsuit.

January Looks Just as Gorgeous as Her Backyard

Getty January Jones

Jones took to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, to share a couple of videos and a few photos showing how she was spending part of her day.

In the first video, the actress can be seen swimming lengths in her pool in her lovely backyard. As the star glides through the water, lush greenery surrounds the space, the sun shines down and her fluffy black dog watches her every move.

In the caption of the post, Jones wrote, “Hard to tell who’s on lifeguard duty 🏊🏻‍♀️”

In the second video, Jones tosses a ball into the water, and her pup eagerly jumps into the pool after it.

Beyond that, the photos not only show the book that Jones is reading — John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” — but also give a few glimpses of the star herself.

Along with a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a few gold necklaces and large hoop earrings, she’s wearing a chic red swimsuit. In one shot, she poses sleekly, while the other pic sees her flashing a cheeky look at the camera. There’s no denying the fact that both images are picture perfect!

January Has Opened Up About Staying Physically Strong

Getty January Jones

Jones not only plays strong characters onscreen, but she’s also strong in real life… literally. That’s despite not really being interested in typical workouts.

In February 2020, she told Shape that while she’s always been “active” — “As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam” — she isn’t keen on exercising in a gym.

“My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn’t work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it,” she recalled. She went on to say, “Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service.”

However, things eventually changed for an understandable reason.

“After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much,” Jones explained. “As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength.”

“Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons,” she said. “Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle.”

“Lagree is quite difficult, but I’ve found that it’s the only thing that really makes me feel stronger, and I’m loving it,” Jones continued. “The music is good and there’s always a different routine, so it doesn’t get boring.”

“There are 10 of us in the class, and I like having women on both sides of me to push me,” she added. “When I did the private Pilates lessons a couple of years ago, I just saw myself getting lazy with it because there wasn’t that drive for competition. For me, that’s what’s motivating. If there’s someone strong next to me, I definitely want to up my game.”

She also noted, “I find myself looking forward to it more than I’ve ever looked forward to a workout.”