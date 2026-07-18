Inside HGTV Star Hilary Farr’s North Carolina Cottage: PHOTOS

HGTV favorite Hilary Farr purchased a gorgeous cottage in the Village District of Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2020. After a lengthy renovation, that involved taking the 1920’s home down to the studs, Farr has never been happier.

Farr’s Cottage

The former “Love It or List It” star surprised her co-host, David Visentin, by purchasing the home that was featured in a September 2022 episode.

During the renovation, Farr took the home down to its studs before rebuilding on the same footprint and adding a second story.

“I was elated with the idea of transforming a little cottage — and devastated to learn it couldn’t be saved,” she told HGTV at the time.

Despite not originally intending to start from scratch, Farr added, “I had my own blank slate, so I indulged myself with all the ideas I’d been saving.”

The original structure was simple, bungalow-style home, with a screened-in front porch that lacked curb appeal.

“This is a phenomenal location. Unfortunately, there’s a shoebox sitting on it,” Visentin said during the HGTV episode.

“I saw it. I loved it. I bought it. I didn’t look at anything else,” Farr explained. “I’ve always had big houses and now I want to consider a different lifestyle. I like the idea of living in a smaller, but fabulous space.”

The new structure features a brick exterior, a gorgeous arched glass front door, and beautiful landscaping leading up to the home.

“Yes, it’s a very contemporary design, but I love how the color and texture of Barker House is perfect for the neighborhood and the architectural style prevalent in Raleigh,” Farr said, per Pine Hall Brick. “The brick looks almost reclaimed. The artisanal style softens the sharper lines of the home design.”

Via Instagram in October 2022, Farr explained, “I knew I wanted a front door that would be an unexpected design with the traditional brick exterior of the house. It must not be too modern. It must look beautiful from the inside and the exterior. It must let in maximum natural light but give privacy. It must be sturdy. A tall order! …My dream design is a gorgeous reality.”

The Rest of the House

The brick extends to the backyard with a walk-out deck and soaking pool. Giant trifold doors create the perfect indoor-outdoor flow.

“Set just off the deck, this pool works seamlessly with the brick, stone, black window frames, warm wood, and layered greenery around it. The clean lines keep the look polished, while the natural materials make the whole backyard feel settled and timeless,” a recent Instagram post explained.

The inspiration for Farr’s kitchen came from an Airbnb in Paris.

“It’s never left my head,” she told HGTV. “I designed the layout in a Southern way so there’s always a cross-draft. I don’t even need AC.”

The black-and-white kitchen features a large island with plenty of room for hosting. The Silestone backsplash carries to the ceiling for a statement on the wall overlooking the backyard.

The backsplash wasn’t the only part of the home that Farr created drama. The floor-to-ceiling tile in the guest bathroom creates a “big design impact,” Farr explained.