Jelly Roll Unveils Emotional New Music Video Hours Before News His Divorce Is Finalized

On Friday, July 17, reports emerged indicating that Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO had finalized their divorce, closing the book on their decade-long marriage.

That same day also saw the release of the country star’s new music video for “Hands Up,” the standalone single he released last month.

A Prison Performance

The powerful video follows Jelly Roll as he visits San Quentin prison, where he delivers a performance for inmates.

While reciting a prayer via voiceover narration, he’s then seen among a group of inmates carrying musical instruments.

Next, he walks into the prison’s canteen, where he meets with numerous inmates before launching into a performance — accompanied by those inmates with instruments.

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‘These Are Not Actors’

The singer also shared a photo of himself via Instagram, posing in front of one of the prison’s guard towers.

Writing in the caption, he tells his followers that what they’re seeing in the “Hands Up” video is the real deal.

“These are not actors,” he writes. “This is not a movie set.”

Echoes of His Past

In a followup Instagram post, Jelly Roll discusses the appearance.

“Truly one of the most special things I’ve ever had the opportunity to do,” he writes. “The moment my life truly changed is when I threw my hands up. I know a lot of folks will hear this and remember their ‘hands up’ moment as well and that is making this that much cooler for me.”

He continued by referencing his own past as a prison inmate, years earlier.

“I remember being in the same kind of place all these incarcerated guys are in and what it took for me to finally throw my hands up, to get to do this with them is beyond words for me,” he adds. “A thousand thank-yous to everyone involved, especially the guys in the facility, San Quinten [sic] and every single staff member … This may be the best video of my career but maybe I’ve got recency bias lolol,” Jelly concluded.

Jelly Roll Is Moving On

The newly divorced star is clearly moving on with his life after filing for divorce back in May.

He and Bunnie XO were renowned for their openness in discussing all aspects of their relationship, which began when he was so broke he lived in his van and she was a high-paid Las Vegas escort. Fans were understandably shook by news of the their split, given how transparent they’d been about all aspects of their relationship.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, the reason the singer listed for the divorce was irreconcilable differences. The filing lists the official date of their separation as May 9.

Details of the Divorce

While details of the couple’s divorce aren’t known, TMZ did manage to find out some information via court records.

While the exes will be dividing their larger assets, Jelly Roll will also make a one-time payment to Bunnie.

The divorce was settled quickly and amicaby, and there will be no alimony paid by either party; as People reported, the filing was made on June 16, nearly one month after the petition was submitted.