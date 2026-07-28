Hallmark Adds More Items to ‘Holiday Ever After’ Collab With Disney That Are Sure to Sell Out Right Away

As if fans weren’t already excited enough about the “Holiday Ever After” merch that’s been created by Hallmark in collaboration with Disney, they’ve now added even more items to the Christmas-themed collection that are sure to sell out right away.

From Ornaments to Plushies, You’ll Want Them All

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey and Minnie Hallmark Ornaments

Inspired by the upcoming Hallmark movie, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” starring Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle, you may have already added the red castle slippers ($20.00), adult pajama set ($30.00) and Vera Bradley tote bag ($145.00) to your shopping list, as well as the Zrike Brands mixing bowl with a matching spatula ($39.99) — oh, the Christmas cookie we could make with that mixing bowl!

That’s not to mention the two new Christmas tree decorations, including the Favorite Disney Memories Ornament ($24.99) and the Jingle Cruise Ornament ($32.99).

Now, you may want to put aside a little more spending money so that you can snap up the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey and Minnie Magnetic Plush Pair ($24.99).

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey and Minnie Magnetic Plush Pair

That’s not to mention the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Throw Blanket ($44.99). We can see fans using this cozy blanket throughout the year, although pulling it out every holiday season would make it extra special.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Throw Blanket

Of course, we can’t overlook the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Zrike Brands Mug ($19.99), which would be perfect for when you want to sip on some hot chocolate while watching a holiday movie.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Zrike Brands Mug

That’s not to mention these holly-jolly must-have items…

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey and Minnie Hallmark Ornaments, Set of 2 ($28.99) — Place them on your Christmas tree or anywhere else you’d like to add an adorably festive vibe.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey and Minnie Hallmark Ornaments

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Jumbo Christmas Wrapping Paper ($6.29) — Give your favorite Hallmark or Disney fan a gift wrapped in this paper, and they’ll surely adore their present even more.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Jumbo Christmas Wrapping Paper

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Large Christmas Gift Bag ($4.99) — If the present you want to give can’t be wrapped up with paper, then perhaps a gift bag will do the trick.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Large Christmas Gift Bag

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Assorted Blank Christmas Cards ($19.99) — If you love to send out Christmas cards, then why not opt for this collection featuring four different cards that are blank inside but feature merry images on the front.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Assorted Blank Christmas Cards

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Christmas Dreams Romantic Christmas Card ($6.59) — Do you just need one card for a special someone? Then, this might be just what you want!

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Christmas Dreams Romantic Christmas Card

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Just the Sweetest Christmas Card ($8.59) — Featuring a gingerbread house and candy canes, it’s no wonder this has been deemed the “sweetest Christmas card.”

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Just the Sweetest Christmas Card

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey Wreath Christmas Card ($7.59) — Offering just what the name implies, this Christmas card boasts three wreaths that make up the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head with his iconic ears.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Mickey Wreath Christmas Card

Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Happiest Season Christmas Card ($6.59) — The final Christmas card currently included with the holiday collection includes an image of the same fairytale-worthy castle found on the slippers mentioned above.

Hallmark Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After Happiest Season Christmas Card

Now that you’ve seen what the collection has to offer, which items will you be picking up as soon as they’re available for sale?

When Can You Buy Items from the ‘Holiday Ever After’ Collection?

Canva online shopping

Along with offering the sneak peek of the “Holiday Ever After” collection, which will help you “[b]ring home the magic,” Hallmark tells potential shoppers that “this collection welcomes you into a world where memories are made, holidays are magical and every love story is a fairytale.”

Because of that, even though it’s only July, you may already be eager to add the items to your online shopping cart and click on the “BUY” button right away. Unfortunately, the collection won’t be available until October.

Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see if any more merch is added to the cheerful collection.