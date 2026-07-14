Sneak Peek of Hallmark + Disney ‘Holiday Ever After’ Collection Reveals Items That Are Too Cute to Miss Out On

Fans are surely excited to check out Hallmark‘s upcoming movie, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” starring Lacey Chabert. Now, they can get absolutely giddy over the wonderfully festive collection of merchandise inspired by the story.

Taking a pinch of Hallmark and a dash of Disney, as well as a whole lot of adorably seasonal touches, this collection includes truly irresistible items that you won’t want to miss out on.

From Pajamas to Kitchen Items as well as Christmas Ornaments

Pajamas adorned with holly jolly merry-go-rounds and cocoa cups, fuzzy slippers with a festive fairytale-worthy Disney castle, kitchen items ready to whip up Christmas cookies, ornaments with Mickey Mouse ears and more!

“The full Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After merchandise collection has surfaced on Hallmark.com, and it is one of the largest crossover drops we have seen between the two brands,” according to Fantasy Land News.

“Tied to the Hallmark original movie Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which we first reported on when Hallmark and Disney World teamed up for the first-ever original Christmas movie collaboration, the lineup spans Loungefly bags and accessories, Vera Bradley luggage and totes, Corkcicle drinkware, apparel and a recordable Christmas ornament,” Fantasy Land News notes.

Hallmark Hallmark’s Disney Holiday Ever After collection items

“Inspired by the Hallmark original movie Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, this collection welcomes you into a world where memories are made, holidays are magical and every love story is a fairytale,” Hallmark tells its fans.

What does the collection include? Pajamas, slippers, socks, a mug, a mixing bowl, a tea towel, a tote bag, backpacks and Minnie Mouse ears, just to mention a few of the items.

That’s not to overlook the “two exclusive new ornaments.”

Hallmark Favorite Disney Memories Ornament

The first is the Favorite Disney Memories Ornament ($24.99), which gives you the opportunity to “[t]urn a favorite Disney memory into a lasting memento” by letting you record your voice for up to 15 seconds.

Hallmark Jingle Cruise Ornament

The second is the Jingle Cruise Ornament ($32.99), which “features Mickey Mouse as the skipper of the vintage-style steamer,” and includes a button that can be pressed “to hear Skipper Mickey narrate your festive adventure.”

But wait! FYI: Although you might be excited to snap up the entire collection A.S.A.P., it isn’t available to buy quite yet. Most items are currently listed as “coming soon,” while the two exclusive ornaments will be “available in October.”

Mark Your Calendar Because This Release Could Sell Out Quickly

Canva online shopping

If the Hallmark + Disney Holiday Ever After collection has piqued your interest, then you might want to prep a shopping list now because there’s a good chance that the items will sell out quickly. Why do we say that? Well, the collection has everything going for it and offers just what fans want to see… and buy!

“We are going to be spending a lot of money on this one,” Fantasy Land News admits. Noting the website “is one of the very few outlets covering both Disney Parks and Hallmark Channel closely enough to say this with confidence,” it states that the “dual vantage point is exactly why this collection stands out to us.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s Disney Holiday Ever After collection items

“Hallmark rarely partners this deeply with a brand like Vera Bradley on a Disney tie-in, and the fact that Loungefly, Vera Bradley and Corkcicle are all represented in one collection tells us Hallmark is treating this movie as a genuine flagship release rather than a one-off,” Fantasy Land News continues.

Beyond that, Fantasy Land News asserts, “Given the crossover appeal to both fanbases, we expect this collection to be highly sought after once it lands…”