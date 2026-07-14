Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Video Tribute To Sam Neill With Laura Dern & Jeff Goldblum

Movie lovers from across the world were devastated at the news that “Jurassic Park” star, Sam Neill had passed away on July 13 at 78. Since that time, many moving tributes have been shared about the popular actor, including tributes paid by his costars.

After hearing the news of Neill’s passing, “Jurassic Park Dominion” star Bryce Dallas Howard shared a sweet musical video of Neill singing alongside Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. Her post revealed her costars singing the Beatles song “Blackbird” beautifully together with Goldblum playing the piano.

Bryce Dallas Howard On The Late ‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill

In her post on Instagram, Howard wrote a long and moving caption to the video. She described how they lived together “in that little bubble for Jurassic World Dominion” for four and a half months in a hotel just seven minutes from the film set. Howard added that “if anyone was going to go through a pandemic together, I was so glad it was with you. I still am.”

“Sam was exactly who you hoped he’d be. Funny, warm, wickedly self-deprecating, endlessly kind. A beautiful human being who happened to also be Alan Grant,” she wrote. The actress spoke of Neill’s “immense passion for life,” saying how generous he was with “his wine, his stories, his time.”

She described the New Zealander as “one of the most unassumingly attractive and magnetic people I’ve ever met. One of the greats, in every sense. He loved his home. He loved his family, his pets, his farm,” adding, “He was a friend to everyone.”

Howard wrote how sad she is for the world today, but especially for those people who got to see him every day. “He lit up every room he walked into and made the experience of being human feel dazzling,” she wrote, adding, “My heart is with his family and everyone who loved him. And truly, everyone did. I love you, Sam.” Howard closed her caption by writing, ” I miss you. I love you.”

Laura Dern & Jeff Goldblum Share Dedications To Neill

The late Sam Neill (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

Laura Dern played Neill’s character, Alan Grant’s love interest, Ellie Sattler in a number of the Steven Spielberg “Jurassic Park” films. She also went on to give a moving dedication to the late actor.

“Sam was my beloved lifetime friend,” Dern said to Entertainment Weekly. “He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit. He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of Neill and their costars in “Jurassic Park” with a brief caption, “The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever.”

Neill himself spoke of his costars Dern and Goldblum and their 2022 reunion, telling Complex, “It was familiar territory. We’re all used to these enormous animatronic scary dinosaurs. We all know our paths. To be in each other’s company after all this time was great. It was four or five months we were stuck with each others’ company. We were lucky to have that time of our lives. We were already friends, we are even firmer friends now.”