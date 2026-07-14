Mel B, 51, Adorably Smitten With 38-Year-Old Hairstylist Husband at Wimbledon

Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B was glowing as she attended Wimbledon alongside her hairstylist husband, Rory McPhee.

The 51-year-old star married McPhee, 38, last July in an intimate ceremony inside The Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Mel has been married twice before, first to dancer Jimmy Gulzar between 1998 and 2000 and then again to Stephen Belafonte between 2007 and 2018.

She has three children — Phoenix, 27, Angel, 19, and Madison, 14.

Mel B and Husband Have ‘So Much Fun’ at Wimbledon

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 13, Mel documented her day out with her hubby.

For the occasion, she looked insane in a white dress that fell to her knees. The garment was low-cut at the front and featured a multicolored pattern across the middle.

Mel accessorized with a leopard-print scarf around her neck and teamed her ensemble with white heels. She wore a gold watch, small stud earrings, and an over-the-shoulder Chanel bag.

The “Spice Up Your Life” hitmaker completed her look with large, sheer sunglasses and sported her signature curly hair down.

McPhee, on the other hand, wore a short-sleeved top with loose-fitting cream pants. He also accessorized with a watch and sunglasses while rocking chunky brown shoes.

In the first slide of Mel’s carousel post, the pair were captured on a bench with tennis rackets. Mel was all smiles as she held on to hubby McPhee’s arm as he kissed her on the cheek.

In the following pic, Mel rested her head on McPhee’s shoulder as they took a cute selfie from their seat inside the venue.

They were also photographed from head to toe when posing outside the venue.

“Sooo much fun @wimbledon with @evianwater. We are officially hooked and already can’t wait for next year !!!” Mel wrote in her caption.

Fans Gush Over ‘Happy’ Mel B

Sharing the update with her 1.8 million followers, fans of Mel were relieved to see her glowing in her marriage.

“Both looking gorgeous and happy!!! So good to see u living such amazing and beautiful moments, Mel. Love u so much!!!” one user wrote.

“You guys look so good and happy together,” another person shared.

“Aww bless you, You look so happy. So thrilled for you both. Love your outfit,” a third remarked.

“So hot!” a fourth said.

“You both look amazing! Imagine seeing @officialmelb aka Queen Scary Spice at Wimbledon!” a fifth fan shared.

Mel Celebrates One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Last month, Mel honoured her one-year wedding anniversary to McPhee with a heartfelt post.

Attaching photos from their big day, she wrote: “Wowza this time last year I married the most amazing kind gorgeous MAN in the whole universe, looking at these pictures captured on the day brings warm streams of tears to my eyes, god had a plan unbeknownst to me, and oh my how I fought it tooth and nail, but you Rory YOU my love bit by bit you showed me what true love is and feels like, even though I pushed you away, you always knew we were meant to be.”

“I couldn’t be happier in life with you my darling husband I love you beyond words your my everything.”