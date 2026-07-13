Move Over ‘Jurassic Park,’ Sam Neill Starred in One of Hallmark’s Biggest Fantasy Hits

When people think about Sam Neill, there’s a good chance one role comes to mind before any other: Dr. Alan Grant from “Jurassic Park” (1993). The actor spent decades building an incredible career across film and television. But let’s be real, outrunning dinosaurs is probably what most fans remember first.

Sadly, Neill passed away on Monday, July 13, 2026, at the age of 78. An announcement shared to his Instagram account revealed the heartbreaking news:

As fans continue remembering his remarkable career, it seems like there’s one project that Hallmark viewers may not realize he was part of. Yep, before Neill returned to battle dinosaurs in later “Jurassic Park” films, he helped bring one of the most legendary fantasy stories of all time to life.

Sam Neill Led a Hallmark Produced Mini-Series in the ’90s

If you’re trying to think of which Hallmark movie Sam Neill appeared in, honestly, you won’t find one.

Instead, the actor starred in the Hallmark produced two-part miniseries, “Merlin,” which aired on NBC back in 1998. He played the legendary wizard at the center of the Arthurian tale.

According to IMDb, the synopsis says:

“Legendary wizard Merlin tells his story of his war against Queen Mab of the Sidhe and his creation of Camelot.”

And honestly, the cast was stacked. Sam Neill as Merlin was joined by:

Let’s be real, Hallmark isn’t usually the first network people think of when it comes to sweeping fantasy epics. Today, it’s known for heartwarming romances and holiday favorites. So it seems like “Merlin” has become one of those hidden gems that newer Hallmark fans may have completely missed.

Yep, it’s a fun reminder that Hallmark has experimented with much more than romance over the years.

‘Merlin’ Became a Massive Success, Winning 19 Awards

@didyoucatchthis Merlin (1998): The Hallmark Miniseries That Cast a Spell on Audiences In 1998, Hallmark Movies delivered an unexpected masterpiece with Merlin, a miniseries that was promoted as “the most magical adventure of all time.” And honestly? They weren’t wrong. With a star-studded cast, breathtaking fantasy elements, and a fresh take on the Arthurian legend, Merlin remains one of the most enchanting TV miniseries of its era. Leading the charge is Sam Neill, best known as Dr. Alan Grant from Jurassic Park, who trades in his paleontologist hat for a wizard’s robe. As Merlin, he plays the wise and powerful sorcerer tasked with guiding a young Arthur to his destiny as king. But the journey is far from easy. Enter Helena Bonham Carter as the sinister and seductive Morgan le Fay, whose dark magic and Saxon allies threaten to overthrow the kingdom and usher in an age of chaos. As always, Bonham Carter brings an undeniable intensity to her role, making Morgan le Fay one of the most memorable villains in Arthurian adaptations. And let’s not forget Martin Short as Frick, a mischievous gnome who serves Morgan le Fay. His role is bizarre yet hilarious—especially when he gifts Morgan a magical facelift, proving that vanity and villainy often go hand in hand. Unlike many fantasy films of the ‘90s, Merlin managed to blend practical effects with CGI in a way that still looks impressive today. The miniseries also boasts a surprisingly deep and emotional storyline, tackling themes of fate, love, and the price of power. Sam Neill’s performance brings both gravitas and heart to the role, making Merlin more than just another fairy tale adaptation. Whether you watched it as a kid or you’re just now discovering this magical gem, Merlin is worth revisiting. If you’ve seen it, drop a 📷 in the comments—because this miniseries is pure wizardry. ♬ original sound – Did You Catch This? – Did You Catch This?

The miniseries wasn’t just an ambitious production; it also became an award-season favorite.

“Merlin” received 28 award nominations and took home 19 wins, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, per IMDb. And Neill’s performance also earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, showing just how much critics appreciated his portrayal of the legendary wizard.

It seems like the success of the original story made continuing it an easy decision. Although it did take a little while to happen.

In 2006, Hallmark Channel aired a second mini-series, “Merlin’s Apprentice,” with Neill returning as Merlin alongside Miranda Richardson, who reprised her role as the Lady of the Lake.

Honestly, it’s easy to see why fans still look back fondly on the original miniseries. Between the incredible cast, memorable storytelling, and impressive production value, it remains one of Hallmark’s most ambitious projects.

How Fans Can Watch ‘Merlin’ Today

Let’s be real, most viewers probably associate Sam Neill with dinosaurs before they think of Camelot. But that’s exactly what makes “Merlin” such a fascinating part of his career. It offered audiences the chance to see a completely different side of the actor after “Jurassic Park” made him a household name. And he delivered a performance that’s still remembered today.

Yep, if you’ve never watched “Merlin” before (or it’s simply been a long time) it may be worth adding to your watchlist. At the time of this writing, the miniseries is available to stream for free on Tubi. And is also included with subscriptions to Prime Video and Peacock.