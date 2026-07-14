‘Gorgeous’ Maren Morris in Sheer Black Dress Following ‘Dream’ Venue Performance

Country superstar Maren Morris wowed in a stylish number while performing at one of her dream venues on tour.

Last year, the 36-year-old singer released her fourth studio album, “Dreamsicle,” which was a slight departure from her signature sound.

The album documents her divorce from her ex-husband and fellow singer Ryan Hurd and delves into themes of self-discovery, gratitude, loss, and growth. During the promo process, she admitted that if she had put the album out earlier, it would have heavily focused on her split from Hurd.

“Allowing myself to keep writing and keep experiencing the aftermath of divorce, my career shift, and just everything being upside down, I think it allowed me to have the time to start laughing again and the horror show of dating and being able to just relax into myself and not just be this raw nerve exposed,” she told EUPHORIA. in a 2025 cover story.

Maren Morris Performs in Sheer Black Dress on Tour

Since last year, Morris, who attended Taylor Swift’s wedding, has been embarking on her “The Dreamsicle World Tour” and is currently performing on another North American leg.

On Sunday, July 12, the “My Church” hitmaker headlined The Mountain Winery in Saratoga. For the performance, Morris sang in a sheer black dress with a matching black crop top and high-waisted hot pants underneath.

She teamed the ensemble with matching strap heels and accessorized with an arm and an ankle bracelet. Morris opted for some rings and sported her shoulder-length brunette hair down.

For her makeup, the GRAMMY winner wore shimmery eyeshadow and lipstick.

In a carousel post shared to her Instagram feed yesterday, Morris posted numerous snapshots performing on stage. She also posed in front of a plain brick wall, where she was captured from head to toe in her outfit.

“S A R A T O G A,” she wrote in her caption, adding the moon emoji.

“a hilltop vineyard venue of my dreams. thank you for a perfect night under the stars. this run of shows is a stroll down memory lane and has allowed me to reconnect with my older songs that now have different but much deeper meanings to me. thank you for sharing that with me each night,” she continued.

Fans Praise ‘Gorgeous’ Look

Sharing the look with her 1.5 million followers, Morris’ fans rushed to the comments section to praise her fashion.

“Loving this lewk,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“dreamGIRL looks good on you,” another person shared.

“Oh this looks eats queen,” a third remarked.

“You look GORGEOUS!! Love the haircut!!” a fourth said.

“Stunner!!” a fifth fan shared.

Why Maren Morris is Taking a Break From Touring

For the past decade, Morris has been a regular on the touring circuit. As a result, she’s decided that after this tour has wrapped, it will be her last for a while.

“This is sort of my last tour for a bit, because I want to be able to free think more and be in the studio more, and just figure out what I want to say next,” she explained during an appearance on TODAY earlier this month.

“It’s been 10 years of touring, so no real time to stop and truly be creative unless I carve out the time.”