Adam Levine Shares ‘Rare Family Photo’ with Model Behati Prinsloo & Their 3 Children

While Adam Levine is famous for being a star in the music industry, and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, is a successful model, they are also parents to three children.

The couple shares daughters Dusty Rose (9) and Gio Grace (8), as well as a son (3), whose name has been kept under wraps.

Although the “Maroon 5” singer doesn’t often give the public a look at his little ones, that’s just what he’s done by sharing a new photo of himself, Prinsloo and their kids.

The Family Was Spending Quality Time Together in the Sunshine

Levine took to Instagram on Saturday, July 11, and popped up a photo that showed him holding hands with Dusty while Prinsloo was holding hands with both her son and Gio. All four were walking together in the sunshine down a sandy street that was framed with tropical plants and palm trees. In the distance, both water and hills can be seen.

The musician looked quite casual in a white T-shirt and jeans, and the model had opted for an adorable blue mini-dress. The children were all in shorts and shirts, while the two girls had also added crossbody purses to their outfits, along with wearing their hair in matching braids.

Although the entire family had their backs to the camera — which obviously helps to provide the children with some privacy while posting a photo of them online — it’s still a lovely shot of a sweet family moment.

In the caption of Levine’s post, he wrote, “#GANG.”

Getty Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar

The post prompted comments from the star’s friends and followers, with musician and Levine’s Santo Spirits co-founder Sammy Hagar writing, “Love seeing this ❤️”

“Love this gang so much ❤️,” added Allison Statter, who Levine also works with on business opportunities.

Singer and songwriter Ajay Stevens wrote, “My brother, love to see this 🫶🏾💎”

“Blessings on blessings brother ❤️🙏,” came from singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez.

Adam Says Being a Parent Is ‘the Best Thing In the World’

Getty Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

After Levine shared the new pic of himself with Prinsloo and their kids, People noted, “Since their son’s birth, the parents have rarely shared photos of all three children.” However, even though Levine isn’t keen on putting his children’s faces online, he has opened up about being a dad.

Telling People in February 2025 that becoming a father had “softened” him, he explained, “I cry every day.”

The cheeky dad then added, “And I’m more tired.”

“I just love being near them. I love to watch every single step,” Levine also told People. “And of course, you miss when they’re tiny, and then they get bigger, and then you say, ‘Oh, my God, they’re so big,’ and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger.”

“And they’re not that big yet, because they’re still really young, so there’s so much more coming,” he acknowledged. “But it’s just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching. And it’s the best [expletive] ever. It’s the best thing in the world to me.”