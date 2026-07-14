Hilary Duff on Cosmetic Procedures She ‘Loves’ as Beloved Star Reveals Her Secrets & What She’s Had Done

Singer and actress Hilary Duff opened up about having cosmetic procedures and revealed which ones she’s had done and adores.

The 38-year-old, who recently sent fans into a frenzy with her steamy Bath & Body Works ad campaign, is currently embarking on her “The Lucky Me Tour” across North America. The shows are in promotion of her first album in over 10 years, “Luck… or Something,” which peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

A former Disney Channel star, Duff rose to fame as a child actor in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Over two decades later, her career remains in high demand, and fans are still head over heels for Duff.

Hilary Duff Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She’s Had Done

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Duff revealed how she maintains a glowing appearance.

“I do all the things. I love Botox. I’m obsessed with microneedling and salmon sperm [facials]. It [salmon sperm] works so well,” she said.

Married to producer Matthew Koma since 2019, Duff added: “I’m making my husband do it. He’s obsessed. He loves it.”

A mom to four children — Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 2, with Koma, and son Luca, 14, with ex-husband Mike Comrie — Duff also explained that her approach to “getting ready” has changed drastically since her 20s.

“I used to spend hours getting ready. We [moms] have four minutes to get ourselves together. My kids come first,” she said.

“I feel much better about myself when I use the few tried-and-true products that I know work. I’m also a huge water drinker. I put tons of powders in my drinks. I try to do it from the inside out. And I love brands being transparent about what they’re putting in their products.”

The Y2K Beauty Trend That Makes Hilary Duff ‘Laugh’

In another recent interview with Bustle, Duff reflected on beauty trends from the 2000s and was asked about the one that makes her “laugh” today.

“The thin brows,” the “Cheaper By The Dozen” star said.

“Pam Anderson was the babe back then, and I wasn’t ever trying to emulate what she looked like because she was so much older than me, but she had the thin little pencil brow and the bottle blond and the crispy curls.”

Duff continued: “You would put curls in your hair but not comb through them. Can you imagine doing that now? That was how I curled my hair back then. And then I would do my bangs with a curling iron.”

Hilary’s 2000s Beauty Habit She’s Still Obsessed With

Meanwhile, there is one beauty trick Duff is still a fan of.

“I’m obsessed with my freckle pen right now. I like the ColourPop one,” the “Somebody’s Watching Over Me” hitmaker admitted.

“My husband will be like, “Did you put fake freckles on today?” And I’m like, “I did. How do I look?” I have freckles, but I want some bigger ones, because you can’t really see mine once I put foundation on.”