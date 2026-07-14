Tori Spelling Shares Touching Message About Shannen Doherty on the 2nd Anniversary of Her Passing

After a years-long battle with breast cancer, “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024, at the age of 53. Now, on the second anniversary of her death, her former co-stars and Hollywood friends are continuing to honor her life and legacy.

One of those stars includes her former “90210” co-star & former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor Tori Spelling, who honored Doherty with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Spelling has been open about how deeply Doherty’s death has affected her, often reflecting on their complex relationship and reconnection.

Tori Spelling Remembers Shannen Doherty Two Years After Her Passing

Getty Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling of BH 90210 speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019.

Tori Spelling is reflecting on her former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star and friend Shannen Doherty two years after her passing. Taking to Instagram Stories, Spelling shared a black-and-white photo of Doherty and wrote a touching message that read, “On my mind today {well everyday}…the ultimate animal lover.”

Spelling continued, noting that she was hesitant to post because of the profound impact losing Doherty has had on her. However, she saw signs indicating it was the right thing to do.

“Been sitting with it weighing heavily on me about posting or not and boom an owl appears on our roof and raccoon runs across the backyard at the same time. And, so it should be,” she ended her message followed by a heart and broken heart emoji.

According to breastcancer.org, Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2015. Two years later, she announced she was in remission, but the cancer returned in 2020 as stage IV. It later spread to her brain and bones. In January 2024, announced she was undergoing a new treatment and remained hopeful it would show positive results.

“Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now,” she said on her “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast. “That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.’”

Sadly, Doherty passed away a few months later in July.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Throwback Photo of Doherty

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Doherty never worked together on a project, but they were among the most recognized stars of the 90s and were very close friends.

Honoring Doherty on the second anniversary of her death, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shared two black-and-white throwback photos of herself, Doherty, and fashion stylist Deborah Waknin-Harwin posing together.

“@theshando something tells me this is you and @debwakninstylist today ♥️,” her sweet tribute read.

Speaking to People, Gellar reflected on their friendship when someone noted that she and Doherty “enjoyed the [expletive] out of each other.”

“We did,” she told the outlet. “I made sure that I would never have any regrets with Shannen, and I think we did a really good job of it. I don’t think we have any [regrets].”

Gellar’s only regret might have been not getting to go on “a big world trip to Italy” with Doherty, but she shared that if the “Charmed” actress had “an idea for a crazy adventure,” she was totally down, sharing, “I’d be like, ‘Okay, let’s go do it.'”