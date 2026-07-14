Mick Jagger Says He Doesn’t Want a Big Star to Play Him in a Biopic

As the Rolling Stones celebrate the release of their 25th studio album, “Foreign Tongues,” Mick Jagger is reflecting on more than six decades in music.

The rock star, 82, sat down with Tyrone Edwards of Etalk Canada to discuss the band’s Black music inspirations, retirement plans, and who he’d like to see play him in a biopic.

Hint: it’s no one you’ve heard of.

“If I was doing a biopic, I want the beginning of the getting famous, or club world, in there. I won’t ignore that part,” Jagger said.

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“I was only 19, 20. What happens is, they always cast someone 32 playing 19. I want someone playing me at 20, I want them to be in their 20s, at least in their 20s. It would be a pretty unknown actor, it wouldn’t be a big star actor. It would be someone just on the cusp of being famous.”

Jagger said he’s put some thought into the casting. That casting choice would allow the actor to bring a sense of innocence, both of the world and the world of show business, he said.

Despite being a retrospective interview, Jagger said his career is far from over.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot more songs to write and a lot more shows to do,” Jagger said. “I don’t have a retirement plan,” he added with a laugh. “I don’t know if anyone else does, but I don’t.”

He also hinted at live shows in 2027.

Getty (Left to right) Bass player Ronnie Wood, singer Mick Jagger, and guitarist Keith Richards of British rock group the Rolling Stones perform on stage in June 1976. (Photo by Express/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger Talks the Rolling Stones’ Musical Inspirations

Jagger also talked about the band’s latest album, “Foreign Tongues,” which was released on July 10.

He calls the 14-track album “very lively,” adding that, “it doesn’t sound like you’re playing by the numbers.” The album features artists like Paul McCartney, Robert Smith and Chad Smith, and includes a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good.”

Jagger reflected on the music that came before him and the sounds that inspired the band.

“Most of our music is inspired by Black music, and we owe a huge debt to Black music of all kinds,” Jagger said. “We also owe a debt to country music as well.”

He didn’t forget about his homegrown Brits: “We owe a debt to English music, as English music’s kind of like the background of country music, part of it, English, Scottish, and Irish music.”

The Rolling Stones and the World Cup

While the Rolling Stones are not scheduled to perform at the 2026 World Cup Final Halftime show, the band is still involved in the celebrations.

The band started their album cycle with the lead single “In The Stars,” which was released on May 5. A remix of that song, which features Andrew Watt and Cirkut, is part of the World Cup album: “Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.”

The band also released a merchandise collection in collaboration with FIFA as part of the album release.

“Inspired by ‘Foreign Tongues,’ the band’s latest studio album, the collection celebrates the universal languages of music and football,” the band captioned an Instagram post.

“Created for the world’s biggest sporting event, it explores the cultures, memories, and connections that transcend borders and bring people together.”