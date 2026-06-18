Jerry Hall Makes Rare Comment About Ex Mick Jagger

Jerry Hall doesn’t spend much time talking about Mick Jagger these days.

That’s why fans were surprised to see the supermodel make a rare public comment about her former partner during a wide-ranging interview with British Vogue.

Hall, who turns 70 in July, reflected on everything from family and aging to life after her divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Along the way, the conversation turned to the Rolling Stones frontman, whom she was with for more than two decades.

The former couple split years ago, but Hall made it clear there isn’t any bad blood.

Getty Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall attend the Berkeley Square Ball on July 17, 2984 in London, England.

During her interview with British Vogue, Hall was asked whether she thinks people have misconceptions about her relationship with Jagger.

Her answer was simple.

“Well, I think they do because newspapers make up stories all the time,” Hall said before adding, “He and I get on really well. I can only think nice things about him.”

Hall also pushed back on the idea that their relationship has been misunderstood over the years. Speaking with British Vogue, she said she feels fortunate to be in a place where drama no longer dominates her life.

“God, I’m so lucky that it doesn’t happen to me anymore — hardly,” Hall said while discussing relationships and public perception.

Getty Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger poses with his new girlfriend, fashion model Jerry Hall on August 13, 1981 at their arrival from Paris at Heathrow airport.

The comment offered a rare glimpse into how Hall views her relationship with the British rocker today.

The pair first met in the late 1970s and became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of their era. They remained together for more than 20 years before eventually going their separate ways.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hall suggested that having children together can change the dynamic between former partners.

Getty Mick Jagger speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

“I think when you have children with someone it’s important to be friendly,” she told British Vogue.

The model also admitted that not every ex can become a friend, but said circumstances often play a major role.

Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger’s Family Is Bigger Than Most People Realize

Getty Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones reacts to a photographer by throwing a tea cup, as Jerry Hall looks on, circa 1984.

Hall and Jagger share four children together: daughters Elizabeth and Georgia May Jagger and sons James and Gabriel Jagger.

Hall also spoke warmly about the blended family dynamic that developed over the years. According to the model, the siblings remain close and there has been little tension between the mothers of Jagger’s children.

“All the mothers of the kids love each other,” Hall told British Vogue. “It’s just odd, isn’t it? Just worked out that way.”

The family has continued to grow over the years, with Hall now also enjoying life as a grandmother.

Getty Jerry Hall walks the runway on January 28, 1985 in Paris, France.

Speaking with British Vogue, Hall described a surprisingly close-knit extended family. She said all of the siblings get along and even noted that the mothers of Jagger’s children have maintained positive relationships with one another.

That family connection remains a big part of Hall’s life.

In fact, she revealed that her upcoming 70th birthday celebration will include her children, grandchildren and more than 200 friends.

Mick Jagger Has Been Engaged to Melanie Hamrick for Years

Getty Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

While Hall reflected on the past, Jagger has built a new chapter of his own.

The 81-year-old musician has been with former ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 38, since 2014. The couple share a son, Deveraux, who was born in 2016.

Earlier this year, Hamrick revealed that she and Jagger have actually been engaged for “two or three years,” according to People.

Despite that, marriage doesn’t appear to be a priority.

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not,” Hamrick said in an interview with Paris Match.