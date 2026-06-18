Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Challenges of Teen Pregnancy and Career As Daughter Starts College

“Zoey 101” star Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about the challenges of her pregnancy at 16 years old in an exclusive with People. Spears, 35, was at the height of a budding career as the lead character Zoey in the mid 2000s when her pregnancy with daughter Maddie Aldridge initiated a major redirection.

Lynn reflected on the experience, detailing the challenges of intense public scrutiny during a vulnerable time in her life. She discovered she was pregnant in 2007, at the age of 16, with her boyfriend, Casey Aldridge.

As the younger sister of Brittany Spears, and with a rapidly growing interest in her career as a young actress, the situation was quickly picked up by tabloids. Spears reflected that, “I was called the biggest letdown in the world,” admitting, “I was told my life was over. It was really tough not to believe those things.”

Jamie Lynn Spears Left Stardom to Give Maddie Aldridge a “Healthy Environment” to Grow Up In

In an exclusive interview with People, Spears recalled the choices she made following the discovery of her pregnancy. She explained that in an attempt to get her daughter to a safer place out of the public eye, she chose to move to Mississippi, far from Hollywood.

She broke off her relationship with Casey Aldridge and eventually returned to Louisiana, and stated, “It really was just me and her. I had to be like, ‘Look, this little girl needs you. You’d better figure it out.’ I wanted to create a good, stable life for my daughter.”

Spears battled the stigma of teen pregnancy and struggled with wanting to ensure that her daughter knew she was wanted. She explained, “I wanted to make sure she knew that it wasn’t her fault that she got a mom who was 16 and pregnant.” She added, “I wanted to make sure I did everything right. I think I was a bit of a helicopter mom.”

Maddie Aldridge was able to add her own thoughts on being raised by a famous mother and being part of a famous family. She stated that the “Sweet Magnolias” star did a “really good job of giving me a normal childhood.”

Jamie Lynn Spears Prepares For Daughter Maddie To Head To College

Getty Jamie Lynn Spears

Another big life change is coming for Jamie Lynn Spears’ family, as Maddie, 18, is not preparing to head to college. Spears stated, “I’m so proud of her and everything she’s done, but I also cry in the car because I’m not going to have my baby home every day.”

Spears won’t be alone in the transition, as she is now married to Jamie Watson, with whom she shares daughter Ivey Watson, 8. However, she has added that Maddie is “always going to be my baby.”

With the August sendoff just around the corner, Spears has been absorbing as much time as she can get with her daughter, while also celebrating the release of “Sweet Magnolias” season 5, which began airing on Netflix June 11. The mother-daughter duo can be seen regularly via updates on their Instagram accounts as they continue to embark on this next step of their lives.