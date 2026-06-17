Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Having an Adult Daughter, ‘A Lot of Firsts’

Nickelodeon actress Jamie Lynn Spears is the mother of a high school graduate. Her daughter, Maddie, will celebrate her 18th birthday on June 19, 2026.

As Maddie prepares for the adult world, she and her mother spoke about their relationship in a new interview.

Jamie Lynn Spears & Her Daughter Share a Unique Bond

Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie spoke to PEOPLE, where they revealed how much they relate to the series “Gilmore Girls.” The beloved show follows the adventures of mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Lorelai was a teen mother to Rory, mirroring Jamie Lynn’s relationship with her oldest daughter.

“They grew up together, and we kind of did too,” Maddie shared with the outlet.

“Everything she’s doing with her life now is a lot of firsts for me,” Jamie Lynn added. “Watching her become an adult, accomplishing her goals and going to college…I can’t believe I have a kid doing all of these things.”

Many fans recall when the “Zoey 101” star revealed her pregnancy as a teenager. She welcomed her daughter Maddie in 2008 at just 17.

“I was called the biggest letdown in the world,” Spears remembered the heavy scrutiny. The media coverage heavily influenced the Nickelodeon star’s choice to move away from Hollywood.

Getty Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her husband, Jamie Watson, and her six-year-old daughter, Maddie, at the Magic Kingdom on August 14, 2014.

“It really was just me and her,” Jamie Lynn Spears continued. She and Maddie’s birth father didn’t last, so the actress moved to Louisiana with her young daughter. “I had to be like, ‘Look, this little girl needs you. You better figure it out.’ I wanted to create a good, stable life for my daughter.”

“She was definitely strict but with good reason. She just wants me to be safe,” Maddie chimed in. “We just had fun together because she did have me so young.”

Jamie Lynn went on to marry Jamie Watson in 2014. Maddie uses her stepfather’s name online.

The Former Child Star Reflects on Maddie’s 2017 ATV Accident

For a while, the family was incredibly happy together. In 2017, tragedy struck. Fans recall Maddie’s horrific ATV crash that nearly claimed her life. She was in a coma for two days and, fortunately, made a full recovery.

“I feel like our faith got a lot stronger,” Maddie remembered, though she admittedly doesn’t remember the accident. “It definitely put things into perspective.”

Jamie Lynn Spears shared that prior to the accident, Maddie had been begging for a younger sibling. As soon as she came out of the coma, Maddie continued asking for a baby sibling without missing a beat. The Watsons welcomed another daughter, Ivey, the year after the ATV accident.

“We always say she just went up to heaven to go pick out her little sister,” the “Zoey 101” star joked.

Though things turned out all right, Jamie Lynn Spears realizes how harrowing the situation was.

“I just was so happy to have her, but how in the world did God give her back?” the 35-year-old shared with PEOPLE. “And then He gave her back in a way that she’s succeeding, she’s beautiful, she’s kind, she’s smart…I feel like I don’t get to ask for anything else in life because I got the biggest blessing.”