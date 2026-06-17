Robert Irwin Reportedly Dating Wildlife Photographer Ashleigh Scully

After winning over “Dancing With the Stars” viewers and taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, Robert Irwin may have found something else to celebrate.

According to an exclusive report from Us Weekly, the 22-year-old conservationist is reportedly dating wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully. While neither Irwin nor Scully has publicly commented on the relationship, a source told the outlet the pair have been spending significant time together in recent months.

The reported romance comes more than two years after Irwin’s split from former girlfriend Rorie Buckey and follows months of speculation from fans who noticed the pair appearing together both online and in public.

Romance Rumors Turn Into Dating Reports

Scully, 24, has been traveling with Irwin for months, including accompanying him on several stops during the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

The pair reportedly have known each other since 2019 through their shared passion for wildlife photography and conservation.

Rumors first began circulating in March when Irwin and Scully were photographed together on Australia’s Gold Coast while he was filming the “Dancing With the Stars” spinoff series, “The Next Pro.” According to TMZ, the two were seen arriving together and chatting comfortably near the set. While there was no public display of affection, fans quickly took notice of how often they appeared to be spending time together.

The speculation only grew after eagle-eyed followers spotted Scully alongside Irwin and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Dylan Efron during a deep-sea diving excursion earlier this year.

At the time, neither Irwin nor Scully addressed the rumors publicly. However, the latest report from Us Weekly suggests the friendship may have evolved into something more.

The Pair Share More Than a Love of Wildlife

The match makes sense given the similarities between their careers.

Scully is an accomplished wildlife photographer who has been photographing animals since childhood. According to information on her website, the New Jersey native is now based in Jackson, Wyoming, and has documented wildlife around the world, including in Tanzania, British Columbia, Tonga and Svalbard, Norway.

She specializes in photographing animals such as bears, foxes and owls and has recently expanded her work into underwater photography.

Outside of photography, Scully was also a competitive equestrian during her time at Texas Christian University, where she earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in literature before returning to photography full time.

Irwin has largely kept his personal life private over the years. His only publicly confirmed relationship was with Buckey, whom he dated for more than a year before the pair announced their split in February 2024.

Getty (Brendon Thorne for GQ Australia) Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey at the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in 2023

In an April 2025 interview with People, Irwin said he was single and waiting for “the stars to align” when it came to finding the right person. He also spoke about looking up to the love stories of his parents, Steve and Terri Irwin, and his sister Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell.

More recently, Irwin acknowledged that dating in the public eye can be difficult, telling The New York Times during his “Dancing With the Stars” run that it is “challenging to navigate” when personal moments can quickly become public.

For now, fans will likely be watching closely to see whether Irwin and Scully decide to confirm the relationship themselves. Until then, the reported couple appears to be enjoying plenty of adventures together both above and below the water.