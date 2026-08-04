Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Family Rift With a Subtle Dig at Brother Jordan’s Time on ‘The Bachelorette’

Aaron Rodgers is sharing new details about repairing his relationship with his family after years of estrangement, while also reflecting on how the private conflict became public.

In an interview with The Athletic published August 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback discussed reconnecting with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, and appeared to reference his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, when speaking about family members who publicly discussed the rift.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Wanted Family Matters to Remain Private

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During his interview with The Athletic, Rodgers explained that he intentionally avoided discussing the family’s personal issues publicly.

“I’ve been really staunch, going back to when there was a schism, that I feel like that stuff should be off limits,” Rodgers said.

He then suggested that not everyone in his family handled the situation the same way.

“Now, not everybody in the family adhered to the same thing,” Rodgers added, without mentioning anyone by name.

“But there are different things, situations, experiences, and people that actually change your life.”

Although Rodgers did not identify anyone directly, his comments came years after Jordan Rodgers discussed their relationship during season 12 of “The Bachelorette.”

While appearing on the ABC dating series in 2016, Jordan introduced his then-girlfriend, JoJo Fletcher, to his parents and brother, Luke Rodgers, during a hometown visit. Aaron was absent from the gathering, and Jordan acknowledged their strained relationship on camera.

“Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” Jordan said during the episode. “It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother.”

He continued, “Yeah, it’s not ideal, and I love him. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. I don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things are right now.”

Aaron Rodgers Previously Addressed the Family Rift in ‘Enigma’

Rodgers later discussed the situation from his perspective in the 2024 documentary “Enigma.”

In the documentary, he said he was never invited to participate in “The Bachelorette” and criticized the decision to leave two empty seats during the hometown date.

“They go on a (expletive) show and leave two empty chairs?” Rodgers said. “They all agree that this is a good thing to do — to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous. His words, not mine.”

Rodgers also spoke about differences in religious beliefs within his family, explaining that they contributed to the distance between them.

“I felt like the love that I was modeled growing up, it’s kind of a merit-based spirituality,” he said. “If you don’t believe you deserve that love, it’s hard for you to give it, and it’s sure as (expletive) hard for you to receive it.”

He added that he and Jordan had been especially close growing up before their relationship changed because of “stuff from high school … stuff in college, stuff post-college.”

In July, Rodgers revealed on Instagram that he had spent “another bonding week” with members of his family, sharing photos that included his parents and brother Luke.