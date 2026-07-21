Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Family, but Bachelorette Couple Is Missing

It looks like Aaron Rodgers may have finally turned the page on one of the NFL’s most talked-about family feuds. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recently shared a carousel of family photos from what he described as “another bonding week.” After years of tension with his parents and older brother, it looks like that may all be in the past. However, fans were quick to notice that one familiar face from Bachelor Nation was nowhere to be seen.

Family Reunion Photos

Rodgers posted the cheerful family reunion photos on his Instagram account. The photos include time spent with his parents, Darla and Ed Rodgers, as well as his older brother, Luke Rodgers, and Luke’s family.

In the photos, you can see the NFL quarterback smiling alongside his parents, laughing with Luke, and spending some quality time playing with his nieces and nephews. The last photo features Aaron with Luke’s children, as Luke and his wife, Aimee, were tagged in the post.

This was a rare glimpse into Rodgers’ personal life. It also suggested that relationships that seemed to be beyond repair have greatly improved.

Family Tension Made Headlines

The strained relationship Rodgers had with his family has been the subject of speculation for almost a decade.

During that time, his relationship with actress Olivia Munn was often part of that public conversation. Reports seemed to state that his parents didn’t approve of some aspects of the relationship. Munn did later state she encouraged Rodgers to reconnect with his family.

Rodgers’ father has publicly disputed some of those claims. However, those disagreements reportedly led to years of little or no contact between Aaron and his family.

Reports state the family was estranged for about nine years before they started to reconnect.

Still No Younger Brother

While this family reunion did include most of Aaron’s immediate family, there was one notable absence among the photos.

Missing from the photos were Aaron’s younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, and his wife, former “The Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher.

Jordan has been very open about his fractured relationship with his brother. They have reportedly remained estranged even as Aaron has rebuilt relationships with other family members.

The ongoing distance between the brothers has fueled years of speculation, especially among Bachelor Nation fans who first learned about the family dynamic during JoJo’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Wedding Snub Added to the Drama

The divide between the brothers came to the surface last year when Aaron married his wife, Brittani.

Previous reports state Jordan and JoJo did not attend the wedding. They also reportedly knew very little about Aaron’s new wife. The Daily Mail reported that the couple was still hurt over Aaron’s decision to not attend their wedding years earlier.

The source said, “They are still angry that Aaron didn’t go to their wedding. He didn’t want to be with his brother on the biggest day of his life, so why should they twist themselves up over this wedding?”

Although these new photos definitely suggest some significant healing has taken place within the Rodgers family, the absence of Jordan and JoJo shows that one chapter of the family’s complicated story is still unfinished.