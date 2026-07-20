ESPN Parts Ways With NFL Analyst In Shocking Move Ahead of 2026 Season

ESPN has cut ties with NFL analyst Ryan Clark, The Athletic reports.

This shocking move comes after Clark appeared on ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Monday, July 20. Sources who spoke with the outlet on the condition of anonymity said that Clark was “informed of the decision during the show.” As a result, he did not finish the program.

“Sources at ESPN say the reason they told Clark during the show was due to media inquiries into his departure and a fear that the news would leak out before they could inform him,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand writes. “Since after the Super Bowl in February, sources had told The Athletic that Clark’s job could be in jeopardy. Last week, The Athletic learned that Clark was likely to be let go.”

ESPN planned to fire Clark on Tuesday morning, but they did so a day early because they didn’t want him to learn of it online.

This is just the beginning of what is expected to be more layoffs.

“There are expected to be a small number of layoffs of on-air personalities based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., as well as a larger number of employees, both on- and off-the-air, from NFL Network,” Marchand added.

This comes as ESPN will be hosting the Super Bowl for the 2026 season for the first time in its history.

What Led To Ryan Clark’s Firing?

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According to the report from The Athletic, Clark’s firing from ESPN was influenced by an exchange he had on “Get Up” last September. Specifically, his colleague Peter Schrager was defending Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s performance in the team’s season-opening loss when Clark fired back at him.

“That’s the non-player in you,” Clark said, which led to Schrager asking the longtime analyst not to belittle him.

“Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish,” Clark then said.

He later tweeted out an apology for his on-air conversation with Schrager, writing, “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague both on and off the air that I regret.”

Who Is Ryan Clark?

Clark, who had been at ESPN for more than a decade and was making more than $2 million a year, according to The Athletic, was a large part of the network’s NFL coverage.

Specifically, he was on “Monday Night Countdown” for three seasons and appeared on numerous other shows, including “First Take,” “Get Up,” and “NFL Live.” He also hosts a podcast, “The Pivot” with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, which is not affiliated with the network.

But, before he made the switch to broadcasting, Clark played in the league for 13 years, beginning his career with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2002. He was also a member of the Washington Commanders (formerly known as the Redskins) and the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning a Super Bowl championship with the Steelers during the 2008 season.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career in 2011.