ESPN’s Matt Miller Seriously Injured in Car Crash, Bravely Undergoes Life-Saving Arm Amputation

ESPN’s Matt Miller shocked sports fans on June 23, 2026, by revealing he’d suffered “significant” injuries in a car crash days earlier. The NFL analyst shared via X (formerly Twitter) that the situation was so grave, surgeons had to amputate his left arm to save his life.

Fans and ESPN colleagues have rallied around Miller, 42, leaving more than a thousand well-wishes on his post within hours. Many were in awe that he hopes to return to the network soon.

ESPN’s Matt Miller Hit a Semi Truck on Missouri Highway

In his tweet, Miller shared, “Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.”

According to KOAM News, the accident happened on the afternoon of June 17. Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco eastbound on Mo-96, the outlet reported, when he “crossed the center line and struck a semi tractor-trailer.” The 28-year-old driving the semi was not injured, but photos published by the outlet show Miller’s badly mangled SUV.

Miller continued in his post, “As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.”

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time,” he wrote. “I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

ESPN Colleagues Say They’re ‘Pulling’ for Matt Miller

Many of Miller’s ESPN colleagues and fellow NFL reporters replied to his post with well-wishes, in awe of his positive attitude, including Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who tweeted, “Best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are pulling for you!”

Fellow NFL Insider Tom Pellisaro chimed in, “Praying for you, dude.”

Former NFL pro Mike Golic, who was with ESPN for 25 years, tweeted, “What a great positive attitude you have, I’m sure it will carry you through your rehab. Thoughts are with you!”

Jeremy Fowler, an NFL reporter for SportsCenter, wrote, “Matt, so sorry to hear this, so glad you’re still with us. You are in our prayers and wishing you strength in recovery.”

Jenna Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN, wrote, “Thank God you are still with us, Matt. Covering you and your family in prayer. Take whatever time you need as you navigate this new set of challenges. We’ll all be here. You are so loved and supported.”

Miller joined ESPN

A native of Joplin, Missouri, Miller joined ESPN in 2021 as an NFL Draft contributor, according to Deadline. In 2022, he became a year-round draft analyst, and then made his on-air debut in 2023, covering the later rounds of the draft. He now appears regularly across ESPN’s shows. Prior to working for ESPN, Miller was the lead NFL Draft writer at Bleacher Report.