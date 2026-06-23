Adam Sandler Leaves Fans Speechless With Romantic Anniversary Gesture for Wife Jackie

Adam Sandler is proving that romance is still very much alive in his marriage to wife Jackie Sandler.

The actor celebrated the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary with a grand gesture that literally took their love to new heights.

Sandler’s Romantic Anniversary Surprise

On Monday, June 22, Sandler shared a photo on Instagram showing a plane flying overhead and spelling out a special message in the sky.

The skywriting read, “23 A 🤍 J,” a tribute to the milestone anniversary he and Jackie were celebrating together.

Alongside the image, Sandler kept his caption simple but heartfelt.

“Happy 23rd anniversary to my sweetheart. Love you forever,” he wrote.

The sweet gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, friends and family members, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Among those reacting was the couple’s eldest daughter, Sadie Sandler, who showed her support with a series of heart emojis.

Fans were equally impressed by the romantic display.

“This or nothing! 🔥,” one follower joked.

Another commented, “I swear to God if my husband doesn’t do this for me on our next anniversary I’m going to lose my mind. Happy Anniversary you two!”

Comedian Whitney Cummings also chimed in, writing, “couple goals ❤️.”

The Couple Has Been Married Over 20 Years

The anniversary celebration is the latest chapter in one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages.

Adam and Jackie first met in 1998 while working on the comedy “Big Daddy.”

Jackie had a small role in the film as a waitress at a sports bar, and the pair soon began dating.

They tied the knot in 2003 during a ceremony in Malibu, California.

Over the years, Jackie has frequently appeared in many of Adam’s films, often making memorable cameo appearances.

Together, they have built a family with daughters Sadie, 20, and Sunny, 16, both of whom have also appeared in several of their father’s projects.

Sandler has never been shy about expressing his love for his wife publicly.

In 2023, when the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, he shared another heartfelt message honoring their relationship.

“Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life,” the Wedding Singer star wrote at the time.

“My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day,” he continued. “Us. The kids. Let’s keep going and going babe.”

“Lots of love to give you. Always,” he added.

Sandler Thinks the Two Would Have Been Together Even If He Wasn’t an Actor

Earlier this year, Sandler reflected on his life and career while imagining how things might have turned out if he had followed a different path professionally.

Despite the hypothetical scenario, he said one thing would have remained the same: finding Jackie.

“I sometimes think about it, [if] I didn’t click that year and I did go work for my dad, what my life would be right now,” Sandler said, according to PEOPLE.

“First off, I’m thinking I’d probably still be married to my wife, Jackie. That’s destiny. Nothing stops that.”

He then added a joke about how different life might have looked otherwise.

“But we definitely [would] have a different house. Probably, like, 10 less bathrooms and [fewer] statues of me.”

More than two decades after saying “I do,” the couple continues to show that their relationship remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories.