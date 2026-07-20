‘Law & Order’ Star Expecting First Baby, Reveals She’s Having a Girl

A familiar face from “Law & Order” is preparing for a brand-new role: motherhood.

Odelya Halevi, who portrays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun on the long-running NBC drama, is expecting her first child with husband Aaron Mazor.

Halevi Is Due in December

A representative for the actress confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE, sharing that the couple is expecting a baby girl in December.

Halevi, 37, revealed that she discovered she was pregnant shortly after wrapping production on Season 25 of “Law & Order.”

“I found out I was pregnant the traditional way — peeing on a stick,” she shared. “It was the day after we wrapped season 25 of ‘Law & Order,’ and looking back, the signs were definitely there.”

The actress recalled that her cravings had already begun before she realized she was expecting.

“I had spent the entire week casually wandering into the producers’ office and helping myself to all the chocolate they had sitting out, which is very unlike me,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘Who is this person?’ And then it hit me.”

While she’s thrilled to be welcoming a daughter, Halevi admitted pregnancy has come with some unexpected emotional changes.

“The thing that I wasn’t fully prepared for was how amplified and intense my emotions would be,” she explained. “I barely recognized myself. Almost like having a split personality.”

Those heightened emotions became especially noticeable while she and Mazor were moving into a newly renovated apartment, a project they had spent nearly a year completing.

“During my first trimester, we were moving into an apartment that we had spent almost a year renovating. It was something I had been so excited about,” Halevi said. “I suddenly hated everything about it. I knew it wasn’t rational. I knew I had been counting down the days until we moved in, and I knew I was overreacting.”

Looking back, she believes the combination of pregnancy and a major move simply overwhelmed her emotions.

“I remember when the movers accidentally broke a plant I’d ‘raised’ for four years, I cried hysterically, like I had lost a loved one,” she recalled. “Then I started laughing because I realized how dramatic I was being, but I still couldn’t stop crying.”

The Two Tied the Knot in 2025

The pregnancy news comes a little more than a year after Halevi and Mazor tied the knot.

The couple married on May 30, 2025, during a celebration at Ronit Farm in Tel Aviv, Israel, surrounded by approximately 180 family members and friends.

For Halevi, choosing Israel as the wedding destination was deeply personal.

“For me, Israel isn’t just a place; it’s home. It holds some of my most cherished memories. The people, the energy, the land — it’s where my heart always returns,” she previously shared. She added that Mazor, who is also Jewish, has developed a deep appreciation for the country as well.

“Aaron, who’s also Jewish, has come to love it deeply as well,” she said.

Now, the couple is preparing for another milestone as they await the arrival of their daughter later this year.

Between balancing a successful acting career and getting ready for life as first-time parents, Halevi is embracing an exciting new chapter—one she says has already brought plenty of surprises, laughter and a few emotional tears along the way.