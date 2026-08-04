George Clooney to the Rescue After Wildfires Force Him From His French Home

George Clooney is once again stepping up for the community he calls home.

After he and wife Amal Clooney were forced to evacuate their estate in southern France as wildfires swept through the region, local officials say the Oscar-winning actor is already preparing to help the village recover.

The couple fled their home near Brignoles last week after a wildfire broke out nearby, prompting approximately 600 residents to leave the historic village. The blaze burned roughly 320 acres before firefighters brought it under control.

Clooney Vows to Help

Fortunately, the Clooneys’ 18th-century estate was spared, and on July 30, Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond confirmed that residents had been allowed to return home.

Even before returning, however, George and Amal made it clear they intended to support the community that welcomed them.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Brémond, the couple wrote, “As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

Now, the mayor says he has every confidence the actor will follow through on that promise.

Speaking with French news channel BFMTV, Brémond praised Clooney’s long-standing commitment to the area, per HELLO!

“I know he’s going to contribute, there’s no doubt about that,” the mayor said.

He added that helping the community has become something of a tradition for the actor.

“He does it every time the town or area is affected. He wants to participate precisely to feel fully integrated.”

The Clooneys have owned their home in the Provence region for several years and have largely kept a low profile while living there with their twin children, Alexander and Ella.

Their property wasn’t the only celebrity estate threatened as wildfires spread across southern France.

Brad Pitt’s Property Was Also Close to the Fires

Brad Pitt’s famed Château Miraval also found itself uncomfortably close to the advancing flames.

Aerial images obtained showed heavy smoke moving toward the sprawling vineyard and estate in Provence. While the property appeared untouched at the time the images were taken, they highlighted just how close the wildfire had come.

The estate has remained in the spotlight in recent years because of the ongoing legal dispute between Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over ownership of the property they purchased together during their relationship.

The wildfires have become part of a broader crisis affecting several countries across southern Europe, with firefighters battling dangerous blazes fueled by hot temperatures and dry conditions.

Although many families have been displaced, local officials have praised emergency crews for their efforts to protect homes and safely evacuate residents before the fires spread further.

For the Clooneys, the experience appears to have only strengthened their connection to Brignoles.

Rather than simply returning once the danger passed, the couple has pledged to help however they can as recovery begins. The mayor’s comments suggest residents aren’t surprised by that commitment.

“He does it every time,” Brémond said, emphasizing that Clooney has consistently looked for ways to support the town whenever it has faced hardship.

As Brignoles begins rebuilding following the wildfire, local leaders believe one of Hollywood’s biggest stars will once again be there to lend a helping hand.