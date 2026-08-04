Why Vicki Gunvalson Says Daughter Briana Told Andy Cohen to ‘Lose My Number’

Vicki Gunvalson is opening up about why fans shouldn’t expect her daughter, Briana Culberson, to make a return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” anytime soon.

During a candid group interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Bravo’s upcoming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” the longtime RHOC star explained that while her son, Michael Wolfsmith, filmed with her this season, Briana has no interest in stepping back into the Bravo spotlight.

The revelation comes just days after Michael made headlines by revealing he hasn’t seen his sister in person in eight years, sparking renewed interest in the Gunvalson family’s relationships.

Vicki Says Briana Wants Nothing to Do With Reality TV

When asked about her children, Gunvalson explained that Michael and Briana have taken very different approaches to appearing on camera.

She shared that her kids are now 39 and 40. “My son did film this year. My daughter wants nothing to do with it,” Gunvalson said.

She then revealed the deeply personal reason behind Briana’s decision.

“Her husband just got back from the Marine Corps, six tours overseas, and he’s got some PTSD, and they really showed a bad light of him.”

According to Gunvalson, Briana has drawn a firm line when it comes to reality television.

“She just was like, ‘Mom, I want nothing to do with it.'”

Even after Gunvalson encouraged her daughter to make a small appearance, Briana wasn’t interested.

“I’m like, ‘Can you do a cameo? Can you come on for a little bit?’ Andy even called her for this season and she was like, ‘Please lose my number.'”

Gunvalson ended the conversation with a blunt assessment of the impact the franchise had on her family.

“What the show did to their family was not good.”

The comments offer the clearest explanation yet for why Briana, once a familiar face on RHOC, has remained off camera despite years of fan interest in seeing her return.

Gunvalson’s latest remarks arrive shortly after her son, Michael Wolfsmith, addressed another question that has long fascinated RHOC viewers.

During a recent episode, Michael revealed he hasn’t seen Briana in person in eight years. After the episode aired, fans flooded his Instagram comments asking how that could be possible.

Michael later explained that the situation is more complicated than simply growing apart.

“I’ve never been invited out there, and she doesn’t visit CA. I was living in Hawaii and now Spain,” he wrote in response to one fan. “A couple years ago I said I wanted to visit when I was fairly close to Oklahoma, and she said it wasn’t a good time because of her husband who I don’t get along with very well.”

Despite the physical distance, Michael stressed that he and Briana still have a relationship.

After another fan asked whether they at least FaceTime, Michael replied that they regularly communicate in a family group chat with their mother.

“Ya we are in a group chat with my mom and have friendly personal convos,” he wrote. “I would prefer if we could see each other in person! We were sending each other pugs we want a couple days ago.”

Gunvalson’s new interview adds another layer to the family’s story. While Michael has expressed hope that he and Briana will eventually reunite in person, Vicki says her daughter has no desire to return to the reality TV world that once made their family a central part of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Her feelings extend beyond her children. Elsewhere in the interview, Gunvalson reflected on the toll reality television took on her own marriage, admitting, “It killed mine,” while recalling that her late ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson, once warned that appearing on TV would eventually lead to divorce.