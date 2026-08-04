Kandi Burruss Clarifies Stance On Tamar Braxton After Essence Meeting

Kandi Burruss isn’t mincing words when it comes to where she stands with Tamar Braxton. The former “RHOA” star recently addressed their years-long feud. She made it clear that she does not see a friendship with Braxton in her future. Burruss’ latest remarks came shortly after the pair crossed paths at the 2026 Essence Festival. Apparently, an awkward interaction reignited public interest in their enduring rivalry.



During a recent episode of her “Speak On It” podcast, Burruss pushed back on a statement Braxton made that suggested there was no bad blood between them. Instead, the Grammy-winning singer and producer said she has no interest in pretending everything is fine. She also explained that years of snide comments and grievances have left the relationship beyond repair.



She made her position crystal clear.

The Former RHOA Star Says There’s No Going Back

While discussing her relationship with Braxton on a recent episode of her “Speak On It” podcast, Burruss didn’t hold back. Addressing claims that there was no longer tension between them, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star made it clear she doesn’t share that view.



During the episode, Burruss said Braxton approached her at the event where she was being honored despite “knowing we dont f*** with each other”



“I do not like that b****… she is a fake-a** b**** to me,” Burruss said, adding that she wasn’t going to pretend she felt otherwise. According to Burruss, she had previosuly tried to move on from their issues years back, however, years of what she considers constant criticism from Braxton has made it clear that a resolution is not worth pursuing.

An Awkward Essence Encounter Reignited the Drama

Getty Tamar Braxton

During the Black Women in Music event at Essence Festival, Tamar Braxton approached Kandi Burruss to congratulate her. This action that Burruss considered “fake”. Speaking on the encounter during an appearance on “The Morning Hustle”, Braxton said, “I don’t want beef in my life … I really do enjoy my peace. I love my life.” She explained that she was merely showing good manners by congratulating Burruss, stating that she didn’t regret the action.

Burruss, on the other hand, was not interested in acting as though their history didn’t exist. According to The Jasmine Brand, Burruss commented on a repost of the Braxton interview saying “No beef?..but she was just calling me a b**** as she walked pass me at a party last saturday. Can’t do the fake sh*t.” The former RHOA star also insinuated that Braxton receives the most attention when she talks about other celebrities.



While the backstage moment itself was brief, it has resparked interest in one of reality TV’s most enduring celebrity feuds.

Their Feud Has Stretched Across Years Of Public Clashes

The relationship between Burruss and Braxton has been strained for years, with the two entertainers repeatedly exchanging criticism in interviews, on reality television and across social media. While there have been periods of relative silence, the tension has constantly resurfaced whenever one has commented on the other.



One of the feud’s most memorable moments came during “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2019 when Braxton questioned Burruss’ singing ability and suggested she was known more as a songwriter rather than a vocalist. Burruss later responded publicly, defending both her talent and the success she had achieved throughout her decades-long career in the music industry.

The pair have also traded barbs in subsequent interviews and online, with disagreements extending beyond music to their public personas. Although Braxton insists she has moved on, she made it clear that faking a cordial relationship for the cameras is something she just won’t do. For now, it appears one of reality television’s longest-running celebrity feuds is far from over.