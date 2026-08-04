Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Haley’s HOH Week Continues as Houseguests Reevaluate Alliances

The Big Brother 28 house continued navigating a strategic week on Day 28 as Haley’s Head of Household reign entered another important stage. With Drew, Mallory and Lyric occupying the final nominations after Taylor used the Power of Veto on herself, conversations throughout the house centered on trust, alliance positioning and how the upcoming eviction could shape the game moving forward.

During the latest Rob Has a Podcast live feed update, Taran Armstrong and guest Maggie broke down a day filled with shifting relationships, evolving strategies and players searching for opportunities to improve their positions before another vote.

Although Drew remained the expected target, Armstrong and Maggie noted that houseguests continued exploring different scenarios while preparing for the next phase of the game.

Houseguests Continue Evaluating Trust

According to Armstrong and Maggie, many conversations on Day 28 focused less on changing the vote and more on understanding where everyone’s loyalties truly stood.

Late-night discussions encouraged Drew to take a closer look at his position in the house, while several players revisited previous conversations in an effort to better understand the alliance structure developing around them.

Meanwhile, Barrett and Rick Devens discussed how perception can become just as important as competition wins. The hosts explained that players often have to balance making strategic moves with avoiding behavior that could make them appear untrustworthy to others.

Armstrong and Maggie also discussed how speculation throughout the house continued influencing gameplay, with many houseguests trying to interpret incomplete information while planning their next moves.

Strategy Takes Center Stage

Haley continued leading the week as Head of Household, maintaining confidence in her strategic decisions while weighing how each conversation could affect the game beyond the current eviction.

According to Armstrong and Maggie, Haley remained committed to her overall plan despite receiving input from multiple alliance members throughout the day.

Elsewhere, Lyric continued campaigning to improve her position after becoming the replacement nominee. The hosts noted that she relied heavily on personal conversations and emotional appeals while trying to strengthen relationships before eviction night.

Kamu also explored possible alternatives, although Armstrong and Maggie explained that late efforts to redirect the vote gained little traction as several players remained committed to the existing plan.

CBS Angela Murray and Kamu Kirk on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Throughout the discussion, the hosts observed that the season continues to feature an active social game, with players constantly reevaluating alliances instead of relying solely on competition victories. They also highlighted how future Head of Household competitions could quickly reshape the balance of power, particularly if someone outside the current majority gains control.

As Day 28 came to a close, the overall direction of the week appeared steady, but Armstrong and Maggie emphasized that Big Brother often changes quickly once a new competition begins. With players continuing to gather information, strengthen relationships and prepare for the next round, the house remains positioned for another important strategic shift. As eviction night approaches, the latest live feeds highlighted how social connections, communication and timing continue to shape the path forward in Big Brother 28.