Denise Richards Clarifies Where She Stands With Charlie Sheen Today

Denise Richards is setting the record straight about her relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

During the Aug. 3 episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the actress addressed speculation that she still has romantic feelings for Sheen following her appearance in the 2025 documentary “aka Charlie Sheen”. Richards explained that while she will always care about her former husband, their relationship today is rooted in friendship and family. In fact, it is not based on romance.

“That’s the thing some people, I think, misunderstood,” Richards said while discussing the documentary.

Denise Richards Explains Their Relationship Today

Richards shared that participating in the documentary gave her an opportunity to reflect on many experiences from their marriage. However, she emphasized that her feelings for Sheen should not be interpreted as romantic.

“I love him as [my kids’] dad,” she explained.

Richards also clarified that while she and Sheen maintain a friendship, their relationship is different from the close friendships she shares with others.

“We’re friends,” she said. “I love him. I always have love for him being their dad. But as far as romantic love, no. Not at all.”

Podcast host Bunnie Xo noted that some viewers came away from the documentary believing there might still be unresolved romantic feelings between the former couple. Richards acknowledged there was genuine emotion in the project because it revisited difficult moments from their shared past.

“There’s a lot of emotion because there’s things that he didn’t even know,” Richards said.

Getty Denise Richards

Their Family Remains the Priority

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sami and Lola. On the podcast, Richards said they have worked hard to maintain a positive relationship as coparents over the years.

She explained that Sheen now has a “great relationship” with their daughters. She also acknowledged that, like many families, there have been periods that were easier than others.

Richards also revealed that Sheen lives nearby, allowing them to stay in touch more regularly.

“I can give him s— and joke around with him,” she said. “He respects me, and I respect him, too.”

She added that she continues to want the best for her former husband. Furthermore, she hopes to preserve their relationship for the benefit of their family.

“I want only the best for him and want him to do well,” Richards said. “He knows if he needs anything, I’m here.”

During the conversation, Richards also reflected on the early years of their relationship. She explained that when they first met, Sheen had been sober for several years and was focused on his recovery.

“The person I met had been sober for four and a half years,” she recalled, describing him as “a very calm, nurturing person.”

Richards said she believes that version of Sheen was the person she fell in love with. She also recognized that circumstances changed during their marriage.

Despite the challenges they experienced, Richards emphasized that maintaining a respectful relationship has remained important, particularly as parents. She has consistently encouraged both of them to keep their personal differences separate from their responsibilities as a family. Her latest comments offered further insight into the friendship they have built over time. In conclusion, she made it clear that while the romance ended years ago, mutual respect and support continue to define where they stand today.