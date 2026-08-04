Pete Davidson Spotted on Date With Brooks Nader’s Sister Sarah Jane After Co-Parenting Agreement

Pete Davidson appears to be enjoying a new chapter in his personal life. This comes after he was spotted on a date with Sarah Jane Nader.

According to , the comedian was seen spending time with the “Love Thy Nader” personality in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 3. In addition, a source confirmed to the outlet that the pair were “on a date.” This marks Davidson’s first public outing with Nader since ending his relationship with Elsie Hewitt earlier this year.

The sighting comes just days after Davidson and Hewitt announced they had reached a cooperative co-parenting agreement for their 7-month-old daughter, Scottie.

Pete Davidson Enjoys a New Outing

According to People, Davidson, 32, is currently focused on filming his upcoming movie “Tommy Karate.” At the same time, he is balancing fatherhood following his split from Hewitt in May.

Sarah Jane Nader is the younger sister of model Brooks Nader and stars on Hulu’s reality series “Love Thy Nader”. She has appeared on the show since its debut in 2025. Since then, she has offered viewers a look into her family’s personal and professional lives.

While neither Davidson nor Nader has publicly commented on the outing, a source confirmed to People that the pair spent time together on what was described as a date. This was after they were seen together in New York City.

Getty (L-R) Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks Nader and Mary Holland Nader attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club at W South Beach at W South Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Co-Parenting Remains the Priority

The outing follows an important update regarding Davidson’s family life.

According to People, Davidson and Hewitt recently reached a “joint agreement pertaining to their child” following their breakup.

In a shared statement, the former couple said, “We are cooperatively coparenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.”

Davidson and Hewitt welcomed Scottie in December 2025 after first being linked romantically earlier that year. Their daughter was named in honor of Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson.

Before the couple’s split, Davidson spoke warmly about becoming a father during an interview with People. He described parenthood as one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

“Dad life is f—ing awesome,” he said. “It is exhausting and rewarding and cute.”

He also praised Hewitt’s parenting, adding, “I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

According to People, Davidson continues balancing work and family following the couple’s separation. Along with filming “Tommy Karate”, he recently reached the co-parenting agreement with Hewitt while remaining actively involved in Scottie’s life.

Although Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader have not publicly discussed their outing, the appearance has sparked interest among fans following recent headlines surrounding both his personal and professional life. As Davidson continues embracing fatherhood and filming new projects, he is moving forward after his breakup. Therefore, his latest public appearance suggests another new chapter may be unfolding. However, his focus on successfully co-parenting his daughter remains unchanged.