Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Reach Co-Parenting Agreement for Daughter Scottie

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are moving forward with a shared focus on their daughter after reaching a co-parenting agreement following their split earlier this year.

According to People, the former couple has reached a “joint agreement pertaining to their child” nearly two months after ending their relationship. Davidson and Hewitt welcomed their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025, and both parents emphasized that working together for her future remains their primary goal.

In a joint statement shared with People, the pair said, “We are cooperatively coparenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.”

The update marks a new chapter for Davidson and Hewitt as they continue raising their 7-month-old daughter together.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Focus on Their Daughter

Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, first sparked romance rumors in March 2025 before welcoming Scottie later that year. Their daughter was named after Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, making the name especially meaningful for the comedian.

People previously confirmed the couple’s split in May after they experienced relationship challenges in the months following Scottie’s birth. Even after the breakup, both parents have continued expressing their commitment to their daughter while adjusting to their new family dynamic.

The latest agreement reflects that shared commitment, with both Davidson and Hewitt emphasizing cooperation as they move forward.

Getty Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt

Fatherhood Has Changed Pete Davidson

Earlier this year, Davidson opened up to People about becoming a father and the impact it has had on his life.

“Dad life is f—ing awesome,” he told the magazine in March, describing parenthood as both exhausting and rewarding. He also praised Hewitt’s parenting, calling her “a fantastic mom” and saying he felt fortunate to be raising their daughter alongside her.

Davidson explained that fatherhood has also brought out a stronger protective instinct than he expected.

“You have this overly protective… if one paparazzi guy pops out I’m going to f—ing beat the living s–t out of him,” he said, before explaining that the feeling came from wanting to protect his daughter. He added that the instinct felt “primal” and was one of the biggest surprises of becoming a parent.

According to People, a source close to Davidson also said in May that he had remained actively involved in Scottie’s life while providing financial support for his daughter and hoping the family could continue moving forward in a positive direction.

More recently, Davidson celebrated Father’s Day with Scottie and his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, during a visit to New York City’s American Museum of Natural History, according to People. The outing gave the comedian another opportunity to spend quality time with his daughter while introducing her to one of the city’s most well-known attractions.

Meanwhile, Hewitt recently shared a milestone of her own, posting photos and videos from Scottie’s first swimming lesson on Instagram. Alongside the sweet family update, she wrote, “my lil strawberry’s first time swimming,” celebrating another memorable moment in her daughter’s first year.

With both parents publicly emphasizing cooperation and their daughter’s well-being, Davidson and Hewitt appear focused on building a positive co-parenting relationship as Scottie continues to reach new milestones.