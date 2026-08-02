Teresa Giudice Shares Emotional Tribute to Milania’s Best Friend Victoria Zardoya

Teresa Giudice is mourning alongside her daughter, Milania Giudice, after the heartbreaking loss of one of their closest family friends.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 1, to share an emotional tribute to Victoria Zardoya, Milania’s lifelong best friend, who died after a tragic accident.

Teresa’s Touching Message

Alongside her message, Teresa posted a carousel of throwback photos and videos documenting Victoria and Milania’s friendship over the years, from childhood memories to their college years.

“My sweet beautiful Victoria @_victoriazardoya this just doesn’t seem real,” Teresa began.

“You were like a daughter to me and an incredible built in best friend and sister to @milania.ggiudice. I watched the two of you grow up into such beautiful young women, and seeing you both follow your dreams at the University of Tampa warmed my heart because I always knew she had you by her side.”

The Bravo alum reflected on happier days spent watching the girls grow up together.

“I wish we could go back so I could watch you guys running around the soccer field again, laughing, smiling, and just being carefree little girls. Those are the memories I’ll hold onto forever.”

She continued by remembering Victoria’s personality and the bright future she believed lay ahead.

“You were so full of life-kind, ambitious, and unstoppable. You had the biggest heart and the brightest future ahead of you. I can’t believe I’m writing this right now. The thought of you not walking through my front door anymore doesn’t feel real. It feels like a nightmare I keep hoping I’ll wake up from.”

Teresa concluded her tribute with a heartfelt goodbye.

“I love you so much sweet angel. Heaven gained one of the most beautiful souls, and I know you’ll be watching over all of us. You will be loved, missed, and remembered forever.”

Victoria died after suffering a fatal fall on July 24 while visiting Egmont Key, an island in Tampa Bay, Florida. She was 20 years old.

Milania Has Shared Heartbreaking Posts Since the Sad News

In the days following her death, Milania shared the emotional reality of saying goodbye.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, July 31, the 20-year-old became emotional as she explained she was helping clear out Victoria’s hospital room while her organs were being donated.

@milaniagiudice321 we love you so much victoria we are sooooo proud of you my girl 🖤🖤🖤🖤 @victoria ♬ original sound – Milania Giudice

“Hello, this is my first time,” Milania began through tears. “They are packing up Victoria’s hospital room. She just went in, she’s saving eight people’s lives [via organ donation]. … I’m spreading awareness about Victoria.”

She admitted she was still struggling to process everything.

“I can’t really say much right now because this is, obviously, really new. I just can’t believe this is real, like, seriously just hug your loved ones.”

Victoria’s twin sister, Alexandra Zardoya, also shared a deeply emotional tribute, reflecting on the unbreakable bond the sisters shared from birth.

“Victoria, I can’t believe this is real life. Tears are falling down my cheeks as I type every word,” Alexandra wrote.

“My twin sister, my other half, we were in the womb together, and ever since then we have been inseparable. You are the only person in this world who truly understood every single part of me. You truly were a light in everyone’s life, especially mine. … You were everything and more to me.”

The outpouring of tributes from Teresa, Milania, Alexandra and countless loved ones highlights the profound impact Victoria had on everyone around her.