Chelsea Hobbs Teases Peggy’s Growth in ‘Hope Valley 1874’ and Her Mission Beyond the Screen

Whether you first saw Chelsea Hobbs in her Hallmark debut as Gerda in the 2002 mini-series, “Snow Queen,” or you just discovered her in the “When Calls the Heart” prequel, “Hope Valley 1874,” it’s hard not to become enamored with the expressive, dark-haired actress. In “Hope Valley 1874,” her friendship with Rebecca (Bethany Joy Lenz) created many fans who were excited to see the women learning from and helping each other. Hobbs is also a fan of the relationship and eager to see how it blooms.

Hallmark Bethany Joy Lenz as Rebecca and Chelsea Hobbs as Peggy

What’s Next for Peggy and Rebecca’s Friendship

“I’d love to see Peggy become a Renaissance woman through that relationship,” she told “I’m Here With” magazine.

Hobbs also described Peggy as “the backbone of her family. What I would love is to hopefully watch her evolve beautifully over time.”

Peggy’s strength is something the “Christmas on Cherry Lane” star has said that she loves about her Western Canadian frontier persona. When you find out that Hobbs is also a single mother of four and a survivor of intimate partner violence, you realize what a strong and courageous person she is, as well.

Hallmark Chelsea Hobbs as Peggy McCabe in Hope Valley 1874

Building Rosie: An App for Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence

Hobbs has been open about her own experience, and she’s an ambassador and advocate with Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS). She’s even creating an app called Rosie to help survivors of intimate partner violence.

“I built the app on my own, and it’s been pretty crazy, cause I am obviously not a tech person or a developer,” she said. “But it has become something that I’ve just loved doing.”

What Makes Rosie Different

“It came from the realization that there was not a comprehensive women’s safety app,” she continued. “So it’s basically an app that will help women not only get the resources that they need, but rebuild their life once they’ve left an intimate violence situation, or any type of unhealthy relationship, really. It just kind of puts all the resources in one place, and then it also does a bunch of other things that I’m not going to share quite yet.”

“I want to make sure that there is bank-level encryption, so that it is extremely safe and secure, especially given the sensitive nature of what it is,” she added.

While working on Rosie takes up a lot of her time, she also let it slip that she is writing the screenplay for a thriller she recently sold to a production company.

“I can’t say too much yet, but I’m really excited about it because it’s the kind of work I care deeply about, telling real stories in a live in and realistic way.”

From Hope Valley to Rosie to her next thriller, Hobbs isn’t slowing down anytime soon — and audiences will be watching every step.