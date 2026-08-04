Dylan Barbour Says ‘We’re Praying For Him’ After Joe Amabile’s Brain Tumor Reveal

“The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Joe Amabile shocked fans in early July when he shared doctors had found “a blueberry-sized lesion” in his brain, which was a brain tumor. Although he was scheduled to undergo brain surgery within two weeks of his diagnosis, it was later postponed.

As Amabile, who is now rocking a buzz cut, awaits his major surgery, his friends are offering encouraging updates on how he is feeling and how Barbour, friends, and family are supporting him.

Dylan Barbour Shares Positive Update on Joe Amabile as He Awaits Brain Tumor Surgery

Getty Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Dylan Barbour, best known for his time on both “The Bachelorette” season 15 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 6, shared how he’s supporting his good friend, Joe Amabile, as he awaits brain surgery.

“Just saw Joe in the Hamptons. He’s doing well. It’s good to see him. Good to spend time with him. I talk to him weekly,” on August 1.

Getty Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the PEOPLE And InStyle Drive-By F1 Party at the Lavo Restaurant at The Palazzo Las Vegas on November 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barbour, who is married to BiP star Hannah Godwin, shared that he was “praying” for Amabile as he awaits surgery. “Surgery is coming up, but we’re praying for him. Obviously, my whole family is thinking about him. Joe’s the best. We spent summers together at our lake house. We went to the Hamptons. Him and Serena [Pitt] couldn’t be better people. I’m hoping for the best,” he said.

He continued, “He’s healthy, working out, eating well. I give him a hard time. You obviously don’t want to play too much into it. You can get pretty sad about those things. Everybody’s still holding out hope it’s just going to be all good. I think it will be, and we’re thinking of it. But Joe couldn’t be a better guy.”

Amabile first shared with his Instagram followers that doctors diagnosed him with an early-stage brain tumor after the results of a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan. “I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends ❤️,” he shared in his caption.

Amabile’s Wife Serena Pitt Shares How She Is Planning for His Upcoming Brain Surgery

Amabile received an outpouring of love and support from Bachelor Nation after sharing his brain tumor diagnosis on Instagram on July 13. Amabile’s wife, Serena Pitt, whom he met on BiP, has remained by his side throughout the ordeal.

In an Instagram post shared on July 29, Pitt revealed they were just one week away from surgery, offering fans a glimpse into how they are preparing for the procedure.

In her video, Pitt shared the recovery essentials she had carefully picked out, like shampoo and conditioner that were safe for Amabile to use after surgery. “I’m gonna get her some PJs that button up so they’re not going over the top of his head,” she continued.

Pitt also asked her followers who have gone through similar major surgeries for suggestions on what to have ready for Amabile.

Amabile commented on Pitt’s post, jokingly sharing, “These better be some NICE pajamas. Luxury I prefer 😂.”

Wishing Amabile all the best on his upcoming surgery!