Natalie Portman Gives Rare Look at 45th Birthday Celebration 

Natalie Portman is giving fans a closer look at her 45th birthday celebration nearly two weeks after the milestone day.

The Oscar-winning actress, who turned 45 on June 9, shared a reflective photo carousel on Instagram on Thursday, June 18, offering a glimpse into her birthday week travels, quiet moments, and scenic stops across Europe.

Portman Shares Her Low Key Birthday Celebration

“The best birthday week ever–thanks for all the birthday wishes and to Italy for being the greatest,” Portman wrote in the caption. She also pointed out a subtle celestial detail in her post, adding, “and if you look closely, in pic 12 you can see Venus and Jupiter almost touching ✨”

The post featured a mix of personal and travel snapshots, including a smiling photo of Portman in front of a birthday cake topped with a lit candle and the words “Happy birthday.”

The actress also shared a romantic-style city moment posing with a friend near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, along with several images highlighting food, scenery, and the relaxed pace of her recent travels.

Her carousel leaned into a celebratory but understated tone, blending everyday joy with postcard-like European backdrops.

Fans were quick to respond, but Portman kept her comments limited, allowing the images to speak for themselves.

Still, a few well-known friends made sure to send their love in the comments.

Julianne Moore wrote, “most beautiful woman ❤️”

Isla Fisher also added, “glowing radiant Queen.”

Other followers shared simple birthday wishes and heart emojis, keeping the tone warm and celebratory across the post.

Portman’s birthday comes during a significant personal chapter for the actress.

Just weeks earlier, she confirmed she is expecting her third child—her first with French musician Tanguy Destable.

The “Black Swan” star shares two children with her former husband Benjamin Millepied: Aleph, who recently turned 15 on June 14, and Amalia, 9. Portman finalized her divorce from Millepied in 2024 after 11 years of marriage.

Prior to her birthday post, Portman has been sharing rare moments of her life in Paris.

Portman Is Excited to Welcome Her Third Child

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she opened up about her pregnancy and the emotional complexity that comes with it, especially given her awareness of others’ experiences.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

She also reflected on how her perspective has been shaped by those around her, adding, “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” and noting that many people close to her have struggled with fertility.

Portman continued, “It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.” She added, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

For now, her birthday recap offers a quieter window into that gratitude—sunlit streets, shared meals, and a rare glimpse of the night sky aligning above Italy.