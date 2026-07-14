‘Unexpected’ Stars Reveal They’re Welcoming Their Second Child

Fans of TLC’s “Unexpected” may remember Emalee Lenhard and Nate Alden from Season 6. They starred in the series alongside Jenna & JJ, Lilly & Lawrence, Aniyah & Dakwon, and Kayleigh & Graham.

Emalee and Nate were just 18 and 16, respectively, when they welcomed their son Westley Forrest Eugene Alden into the world in January 2023. While the teens had some natural hiccups along the way to parenthood, they have continued building a life together long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Now, the “Unexpected” couple has another exciting milestone to celebrate. Read on to learn more about the announcement and how viewers reacted.

TLC Star Emalee Lenhard Announces Baby No. 2

In July 2026, Emalee Lenhard took to social media to announce some exciting news. She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her son Westley, holding a copy of a book titled “I Am a Big Brother,” revealing that he’ll soon be welcoming a younger sibling.

The carousel ended with another sweet surprise, confirming that the couple is expecting a baby girl. Emalee captioned the post, “Oh hey baby sister, see you in February!!”

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The announcement marks another major milestone for the former “Unexpected” stars, who have continued sharing updates about their lives with fans since appearing on the TLC reality series.

‘Unexpected’ Fans Celebrate the Couple’s Growing Family

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section with messages of congratulations and excitement after Emalee shared the news.

“Ahhh, congratulations!!! He’s going to be the best big brother!” one fan wrote.

“Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats Emalee!!!! Ready for a new reality TV show plz,” another joked.

A third longtime viewer commented, “AHHHH been a fan since Unexpected!! Congratulations.”

Others praised the couple for everything they’ve accomplished since becoming parents at such a young age.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! So happy for you all. You and Nate have built a beautiful family,” one supporter shared.

Another added, “Congratulations!!! I’m so happy to see you guys having another baby and thriving.”

The overwhelming response reflected how many viewers have continued following Emalee and Nate’s journey long after their season of “Unexpected” came to an end.

Emalee and Nate Are Still Going Strong After ‘Unexpected’

Since appearing on “Unexpected,” Emalee and Nate have continued reaching major milestones together. The couple officially tied the knot in May 2024 and celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Today, they live in Oregon with their 3-year-old son, Westley, and are preparing to welcome their daughter in February.

While many relationships featured on “Unexpected” have ended after filming wrapped, Emalee and Nate remain one of the show’s success stories. More than three years after welcoming their first child, they’re still together, growing their family, and sharing their journey with the fans who have supported them from the beginning.

Although they are no longer filming for TLC, viewers can continue keeping up with the couple and their growing family through their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, “Unexpected” isn’t going anywhere. Despite the network facing backlash and heavy scrutiny after featuring 15-year-old Bella Vaughn and her 13-year-old boyfriend Hunter Johnson on the series, TLC has officially renewed “Unexpected” for Season 8. Thus, fans can look forward to an upcoming season and following the journeys of young parents when the show returns.