Collin Gosselin Enjoys Sweet Reunion With Kyle Richards’ Daughter Alexia Umansky

Collin Gosselin is spending time with friends as he continues working on a memoir about his life in the public eye.

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star recently reunited with Alexia Umansky during a trip to California, sharing photos from the outing on Instagram on Friday, July 10.

All About Their Friendship

“Went for the pasta 🍝 [and] stayed for the good laughs and conversation,” the 22-year-old captioned a carousel of images. “So good catching up with friends over dinner in L.A.!!”

The post showed Collin smiling alongside friends at a restaurant, including Umansky, the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and real estate broker Mauricio Umansky.

Alexia, 30, quickly joined the conversation in the comments.

“Now you just need to move to L.A.! 👯,” she wrote.

She also reshared Collin’s post to her Instagram Stories with a supportive message.

“So proud of [Collin] and everything he’s standing up for,” she wrote. “Proud to call him my friend.”

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough

It is unclear how the pair first became friends, but fans were excited to see the crossover between two well-known reality TV families.

“You guys are so cute!! The last photo is😂 …phone eats first! 🍝 XOXO,” one follower commented.

Collin replied with a joke of his own.

“camera always eats first.”

Another fan wrote, “Omg!! It’s like my childhood and my adulthood mashing into one.”

A different commenter added, “RIGHT!!! My first favorite reality tv show children and adult life favorite reality tv show children.”

Some followers even wondered whether the two were dating, but Collin clarified they are simply friends.

Collin Is About to Release His Memoir

The outing comes as Collin continues preparing for the release of his upcoming memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” which focuses on his upbringing in the spotlight and his fractured relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin.

Collin is one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s eight children. The former couple share twins Mady and Cara, 25, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aaden, all 22.

According to promotional material for the book, Collin plans to recount his experiences growing up during the family’s years on reality television and the events that followed.

The book’s description states that it will explore “the lasting impact” of his childhood, including his time away from home and his perspective on growing up in front of cameras.

Paris Hilton also offered praise after learning about the project.

“As someone who knows firsthand the lasting impact institutional trauma can have on a young person’s life, I was deeply moved by Collin’s honesty and strength,” Hilton said. “So proud of Collin for turning his pain into purpose and powerfully sharing his story with the world.”

The memoir’s synopsis describes it as Collin’s personal account of life behind the scenes of one of reality television’s most recognizable families.

It alleges that many difficult moments occurred away from the cameras and promises to share his perspective on the experiences that shaped his childhood.

While anticipation continues to build around the book, Collin’s latest social media update offered a lighter moment.