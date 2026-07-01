Tori Spelling Reveals Why Shannen Doherty’s Passing Hit Her Harder Than Her Father’s

Tori Spelling is opening up about grief, revealing that she had a stronger outward emotional reaction to the death of her longtime friend and “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty than she did when her father, legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling, died.

During the June 30 episode of the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast, Spelling reflected on losing two of the most influential people in her life. According to People, Doherty died in July 2024 at age 53 after a yearslong battle with breast cancer, while Aaron Spelling died in 2006 at age 83.

Play

“I had more of an emotional, outward reaction when Shan passed than my own father,” Spelling admitted.

She explained that when her father died nearly 20 years ago, she was much younger and didn’t know how to process grief. Instead, she buried her emotions, convinced herself she had to “just go on” and rarely allowed herself to cry. Even so, she said her father “was everything” to her, calling herself a true “daddy’s girl” who still thinks about him every day.

Tori Spelling Says She Learned to Process Grief Differently

Spelling believes Doherty’s death affected her differently because it forced her to confront her own mortality. Watching friends her own age pass away made the loss feel especially personal.

She also reflected on the death of fellow “90210” co-star Luke Perry in 2019, admitting she was still in her “go on, go on” mindset and felt she needed to maintain a strong front. It wasn’t until Doherty died that she realized she could no longer hold back her emotions.

“It was only like when Shan passed, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t stop crying,'” she recalled.

Spelling said she grew up believing crying was “a sign of weakness,” explaining she never saw her father cry. That shaped how she handled difficult moments for much of her life before eventually learning to embrace her emotions. She recently attended the first anniversary memorial honoring Doherty.

Reconnecting With Shannen Before Her Death Meant Everything

Spelling also reflected on the friendship she shared with Doherty, revealing the two were once best friends before drifting apart after Doherty left “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“Shannen and I were best friends and then we weren’t,” she said. “And neither of us really knew why.”

Per People, the actresses eventually reconnected through fan conventions, giving them the chance to rebuild their friendship before Doherty’s death. Spelling said becoming friends again “meant so much” to both of them.

Following Doherty’s death in July 2024, Spelling revealed on the “90210MG” podcast that she was grateful they had one final heartfelt conversation after years of ups and downs. According to the New York Post, she said they were able to move past old issues and reconnect in a meaningful way before saying goodbye.

“I feel like she and I had that, and I’m super grateful for that,” she said.

Although Doherty had openly battled Stage 4 breast cancer for years, Spelling admitted she still believed her friend would somehow beat the disease because of her strength. “She made you believe that she was the one that would make it,” she said. “And she was so hopeful.”

The actress has also continued honoring her father. Earlier this year, she celebrated what would have been Aaron Spelling’s 103rd birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post calling him “The Man. The Myth. The Legend. MY DAD” and thanking him for continuing to guide her and her brother, Randy. She wrote, “Love You Forever, Toto xo.”