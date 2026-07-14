Sam Neill’s Co-Star and Ex-Partner Reveals What Likely Caused the Beloved Star’s Passing

Friends and colleagues are continuing to honor Sam Neill after his sudden death at 78. According to the Daily Mail, interviews with his former girlfriend Laura Tingle and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” co-star Rima Te Wiata suggest pneumonia was the likely cause of death. The comments revealed that the “Jurassic Park” star became seriously ill in the weeks before he passed away.

Tributes from co-stars, filmmakers and leaders around the world have also highlighted the impact of Neill’s remarkable career. His family previously described his death as “sudden and unexpected” and asked for privacy as they grieved his loss.

Sam Neill’s Cause of Death Details Emerge

According to the Daily Mail, Neill faced pneumonia in the final weeks of his life after years of major health challenges. While his family did not publicly announce an official cause of death, comments from people close to him provided insight into what happened.

Neill’s former girlfriend Laura Tingle told ABC Radio Sydney that he had been “pretty sick” in the weeks before his death. She said his body had become exhausted after years of health struggles.

“His poor old body just sort of got a bit exhausted,” Tingle said. She added that “everybody who loved him has been willing him on from near and far,” but it was “just a bit too much to recover from one more time.”

Tingle explained that Neill’s previous cancer treatment had weakened his immune system. After being diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2022, he underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

“He’d had a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy,” Tingle said. “Thankfully, it finally cleared him of the blood cancer that he had,” she added. However, she said the treatment left him “pretty compromised in terms of his immune system.”

The actor’s likely cause of death was pneumonia, which his weakened body was unable to overcome. Tingle said everyone who loved Neill had been hoping he would recover.

Sam Neill’s Final Health Battle After Cancer

Neill had experienced a major health victory before his death. According to the Daily Mail, tests in April confirmed there was no cancer left in his body after he received CAR T-cell therapy.

The treatment was a turning point after Neill revealed he had once feared he was “on the way out.” He later described becoming cancer-free as “an extraordinary thing.”

Neill said he was “very, very excited” about the future after receiving the news. He continued working and remained focused on his acting, writing and his New Zealand winery.

Rima Te Wiata also spoke about Neill’s final illness. According to the Daily Mail, she said he would have been frustrated that he became sick again after finally overcoming cancer.

“He would be like, ‘Oh for goodness’ sake I just got over my cancer and now look, now I get pneumonia. What next?'” she said.

Sam Neill’s Passing Follows Decades of Success

Sam Neill became a household name after playing Dr Alan Grant in the original “Jurassic Park” in 1993.

Neill later returned for “Jurassic Park III” in 2001 and “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022. He was also celebrated for roles in “The Dish,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The Tudors” and “The Twelve.”

The actor was known for keeping much of his personal life private. However, after his death, Laura Tingle shared a collection of personal photos from their relationship.

The images showed a quieter side of Neill. They included time at his winery, music sessions, family moments and everyday life away from Hollywood.

A Legacy Greater Than Acting

Neill’s legacy extends beyond his films and television work. He built a successful life in New Zealand, where he spent years developing his vineyard and enjoying time with family, friends and animals.

His life away from Hollywood was also marked by the success he created outside acting. He left behind a significant fortune, properties and the lifestyle he built over decades.