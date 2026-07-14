RHONY Original Cast Scores Major Win After ‘Golden Life’ Impresses E! Network

The original stars of “The Real Housewives of New York City” may have even more to celebrate before their long-awaited return officially premieres.

According to a July 13 report from TMZ, the E! Network has reportedly expanded “The Golden Life” after network executives viewed early footage from the upcoming reality series featuring Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon. While the network has not publicly confirmed the reported episode order, the outlet says executives were impressed enough with the first batch of filmed episodes to greenlight additional installments.

If confirmed, the move would represent an early vote of confidence in the series and another sign that E! believes longtime viewers still have a strong appetite for some of the franchise’s most recognizable stars.

Bravo reportedly orders more episodes of ‘The Golden Life’

TMZ, citing production sources, reported that the women recently wrapped filming the first round of episodes in Palm Beach before network executives reviewed the footage.

According to the report, the network was pleased with what it saw and decided to move forward with additional episodes before the series has even debuted.

TMZ also reported that production is expected to resume later this month, with filming shifting to the Hamptons before returning to New York City.

The outlet described “The Golden Life” as having a lighter, more fun atmosphere than the drama-heavy formula viewers often associate with the Housewives universe. TMZ further reported that former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs will make a cameo during the season.

Why the series is already generating so much excitement

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The reported pickup comes as anticipation continues to build around “The Golden Life,” which reunites five women who helped turn “The Real Housewives of New York City” into one of Bravo’s signature franchises.

For years, fans have called for more opportunities to see the original-era cast together following Bravo’s decision to reboot RHONY with a completely new lineup. While the reboot introduced viewers to a new generation of New York Housewives, longtime fans never stopped celebrating the personalities who defined the franchise’s early years.

Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon have remained staples of the Bravo universe through appearances on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” BravoCon and various other spinoff projects. Now the E! Network found a way to reunite the group on television, giving fans exactly what they’ve been asking for.

That opportunity arrived with “The Golden Life,” which follows the women as they reconnect years after their original RHONY run.

Although E! has yet to announce an official premiere date, reports of an expanded episode order suggest the network is optimistic about the show’s prospects before audiences have even seen the first episode.

For now, E! has not confirmed TMZ’s report, but if the additional episodes are officially ordered, it would mark an encouraging early milestone for one of the network’s most anticipated reality series.