Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi Jackson, 24, Spotted with Female Friend on Rare Lunch Date: See Photos

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi Jackson, was recently spotted grabbing lunch with a female friend in Los Angeles.

Photos of the 24-year-old and his gal pal were shared on Instagram by Backgrid on Wednesday, July 15.

Bigi wore a blue T-shirt and shorts of the same color. His female companion wore black leggings and a matching black jacket.

Does Bigi Jackson Have a Girlfriend?

Although the same girl has been spotted with Bigi on occasion, her identity remains unknown. Fans have speculated that she could be his girlfriend; however, Bigi has not confirmed their relationship.

In previous sightings together, Bigi and the otherwise unidentified girl have enjoyed low-key outings around L.A.

Earlier this year in January, the pair was seen sitting at a table outside of an eatery in L.A., Daily Mail reported.

Bigi’s ability to maintain a low-profile life as a Jackson is unheard of. One would have to wonder if his dad — the King of Pop — was still alive today, he and his two siblings, Paris Jackson, 28, and Prince Jackson, 29, would be able to stay under the radar.

Although Bigi is rarely seen out and about, his brother and sister’s lives are more heavily connected to the spotlight.

Paris, an established musician, has an upcoming album release for her record “HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE.” The album will be available on Aug. 21. Although she has released several singles over the years, this will be Paris’ first album since she released “wilted” in 2020.

According to her official homepage, Paris has live performances from now through September. For the next couple months, the folk-rock singer will be taking the stage in cities all over the U.S., including Phoenix, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, New Orleans, Birmingham, Boston, and plenty more.

As for her relationship status, reports indicate Paris is single after she and ex-fiancée Justin Long called off their engagement in July 2025, PEOPLE reported. Paris and the music producer went public with their relationship in 2022. They later announced their engagement in Dec. 2024.

Prince Jackson Is a Motorcycle Fanatic

Prince is often open with his personal life as well. In years past, Prince was active on his YouTube channel, where he would share footage from road trips taken on his motorcycle.

In one YouTube video from Michael’s eldest son, he and friends rode to Yosemite National Park. On the way up, before hiking through Bridal Veil Falls, Prince filmed himself as he compared the road-bending drive to a roller coaster ride.

“This is the best way to experience a national park without a doubt, you know, like sitting in a car that just feels like it just feels like a [expletive] road. When you do it on a bike, it feels like a roller coaster,” he said.

Prince has also been open about his family life. In Aug. 2025, Prince announced that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang. The couple began dating in 2017 while attending Loyola Marymount University, PEOPLE reported. Both Prince and Molly graduated from the California-based university in 2019.