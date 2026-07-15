Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Affordable Wedding Gift Has a Sweet Hidden Meaning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3 in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden with 1,000 guests, and fans are wondering what they were gifted for their nuptials.

The Couple Received a Surprisingly Affordable $24 Gift

While official wedding photos are yet to be leaked, the first wedding gift the couple received has been posted on Instagram, and it’s very inexpensive for a world-famous recording artist and NFL player. News 5 Cleveland reports that a friend of the pair recently purchased a pewter ornament named “The Wedding Couple” from Don Drumm Studios in Ohio, and addressed the gift note to them.

The Meaningful Ornament Has a Special ‘Eras Tour’ Connection

The unique piece is selling for only $24 and has a special meaning for the couple since the groom is wearing a top hat. During her “Eras Tour,” Travis surprised her in London wearing a tuxedo and a top hat and carried her across the stage during the concert. The studio was thrilled to be a part of Taylor and Travis’s special day and shared their excitement in an Instagram post with an explanation of the important sale.

Allegedly, the couple received a measuring spoon set and a casserole dish, but this has not been confirmed. Sources claim that the couple wanted guests to donate to charity because they already have everything they need, which may help explain why this gift is so cheap. Insiders describe her as a generous person who is always giving to fans and causes behind the scenes.

Taylor Swift Shows Off Her New Diamond Wedding Band

While this gift was under $30, the massive diamond sparkler gifted to her from Kelce to seal their nuptials certainly was not. The official “kelcebrothers” Instagram posted a photo of it, showing a happy Swift showing off her wedding ring with new husband Travis Kelce in tow. Taylor chose a diamond wedding band instead of stacking her engagement ring on top of one, bucking a tradition that dates back centuries.

The photo shows the couple at the wedding of NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and his wife, Laura Kruk, on July 10 in an Instagram post shared by his brothers. Swift has her hands folded in front of her waist and is wearing a classy strapless dress with gorgeous embroidery and soft, peach undertones.

Taylor Swift On How Travis Kelce Chose Her Engagement Ring

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Taylor’s wedding band and engagement ring are similar in size, but the diamonds are drastically different, and the second one is more extravagant than the first. Kelce famously proposed to Swift on Aug. 10, 2025, surrounded by garden-themed ambiance, and the star later spoke to the radio show “Heart Breakfast” in Oct. 2025 about introducing Kelce to Kindred Lubeck, who would design her engagement ring.

She describes showing him a video because she thought the designs were so beautiful. Swift realized he had been paying attention once she saw the ring because she knew exactly who had crafted it. Taylor describes him knowing what she’d want as “kind of a flex” because it’s truly special for your fiancé to propose with a ring that fits you.