Julia Roberts Spotted With Gorgeous Lookalike Daughter in Rare Public Sighting: PHOTO

Julia Roberts was spotted with her lookalike daughter, Hazel Moder, during a rare public sighting. The actress and her 21-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, were seen out in Sun Valley, Idaho, looking happy and relaxed.

Julia Roberts Spotted With Beautiful Daughter Hazel Moder

Roberts wore a comfortable black shirtdress with matching black sandals, while Hazel wore a baggy black T-shirt covered by a black cardigan, which she paired with black-and-white capri pants with a check pattern. For extra comfort, she also wore flats, and both women had on sunglasses.

A photo of their outing was shared by Just Jared on Instagram earlier this week. “Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel made a rare public appearance alongside her mom for an outing in Idaho after Julia’s niece Emma Roberts’ intimate wedding ceremony to Cody John,” the caption reads.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about Roberts and Hazel. “What a queen,” a comment reads. “She looks beautiful like her mom,” another fan wrote. Other reactions include, “She’s very very cute,” “She looks like her,” and “Hazel is such a lovely name.”

Julia Roberts Reveals Thoughts on Motherhood

Roberts and Moder are also parents to two sons, Phinnaeus, who is Hazel’s twin, and Henry, who is three years younger than his siblings. The “Pretty Woman” star occasionally gives a glimpse into her family life on social media.

On November 28, Roberts celebrated her twins’ birthdays with an adorable throwback photo on Instagram. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “These game changers, life alterers, (heart) expanders once were 1 and now are 21! That was fast. Happy Birthday my Dears.”

On June 18, 2025, she celebrated her son Henry’s 18th birthday. Rather than share a current photo, Roberts opted for a throwback. In the Instagram caption, she celebrated her youngest child’s milestone birthday. “In the blink of a joyful eye this beacon of a boy is 18. I love you Henry,” she wrote.

Roberts has a demanding career, but she has also worked hard to be a present and hands-on mother. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, per People, she discussed changing her twins’ diapers. At the time, they were 20 months old.

“I can catch poop in my hand and just be like, okay…” Roberts said. “This is why you work for twenty years and then have kids. The reason I did all that really, I kind of say now, is so that I can stay home.”

She revealed that Phinnaeus was a “great sleeper,” but Hazel less so, adding, “my girl, she has her moments.”

In the interview, she also praised husband Danny, saying, “He’s a good everything.” On July 4, the couple celebrated 24 years together.

Roberts posted a photo on Instagram of them together, writing, “TWENTY FOUR. MORE MORE MORE.” Fans and celebrity friends flooded the post with supportive messages, including one from musician Rita Wilson. “Happy happy happy anniversary Moders!!! Love rules! Love wins!!!,” she wrote.