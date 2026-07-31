Beloved Sitcom Starring Tia Mowry & Brandy Norwood Leaving Netflix in August

The beloved sitcom “The Game” is scheduled to be removed from Netflix in August, much to fans’ dismay. The show ran from 2006 until 2015, and starred fan favorites including Hosea Chanchez as Malik Wright, Coby Bell as Jason Pitts, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Tasha Mack, Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis, Barry Floyd as Tee Tee, Tia Mowry as Melanie Barnett, and Brittany Daniel as Kelly Pitts.

‘The Game’ Leaving Netflix in August

Getty Actors Coby Bell, Brittany Daniel, Pooch Hall, and Tia Mowry in 2006

For those who have not seen “The Game,” the synopsis on IMDb reads, “A spinoff of Girlfriends (2000) featuring a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players.” Other stars to appear in the sitcom include musician and actress Brandy Norwood, who played Chardonnay Pitts. She joined the show in 2012. And Lauren London, who appeared as Keira Whitaker, after joining the show in 2013.

“The Game” was first removed from Netflix in 2023, What’s On Netflix reports. The publication notes that the sitcom’s last day to watch is August 14, and the show should be removed from the streaming service the next day.

Tia Mowry Reflects on Her Role in ‘The Game’

Tia and her twin Tamera Mowry have had incredible careers. They are fondly remembered for their roles in “Sister, Sister,” and Tia is celebrated for her role in Disney’s “Twitches.” Tia appeared on HGTV as a guest judge on the competition series “Design Star: Next Gen” in 2021. She also has a docuseries, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” and has appeared in Hallmark films. Still, for many fans, her role in “The Game” is what she is best-known for, and it is a role she has been happy to discuss.

In a June 2025 Instagram post, Mowry shared facts about the sitcom. “What you didn’t know during my time on the game,” she wrote. “I wasn’t the first pick for Melanie Barnett. I auditioned and didn’t get it, I cried because I knew that role was meant for me,” she revealed. “They told me I blinked too much on the audition tape. But Steve Stark (who produced ‘Sister, Sister’ and now produces ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ still believed in me.”

However, before making a final decision, they asked her to rehearse with the cast, which meant she had to act as if she had the part before being officially given it.

Fans Show Support for Tia Mowry

Getty Tia Mowry onstage at the ‘The Game’ panel at the BET Networks in 2011

In the caption, Mowry shared her thoughts. “Playing Melanie Barnett will always be one of the highlights of my career. I connected with her on so many levels. She truly helped shape me as a woman and as an actress,” she wrote. “The journey to landing that dream role wasn’t easy, but it taught me the power of believing in yourself. What’s meant for you will always find its way to you.”

Fans reacted to the post, “My heart broke real bad, after the Game went off air,” a fan shared. “One of my favorites,” another fan wrote.

“Baby you ate this role up!! Forever one of my fave shows,” a third fan shared.