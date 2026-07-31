‘Toast to Italy’ Premieres on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow During a Feel-Good Romance Marathon — August 1

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, August 1. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Summer in the Vineyard’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): In the sequel to “Autumn in the Vineyard,” Frankie and Nate are now a couple and are gearing up for Summer Fest, the town’s largest event. They can’t wait to reveal their new wine and put the vineyard on the map. But when an issue with the wine puts things in jeopardy, both the relationship and the partnership will be put to the test.

Stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny.

“Summer in the Vineyard” premiered on August 12, 2017.

‘Raise a Glass to Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.

Starring Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Jennifer Huether.

“Raise a Glass to Love” premiered on September 18, 2021.

‘Love’s Greek to Me’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mom.

Stars Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis and Marina Sirtis.

“Love’s Greek to Me” premiered on June 10, 2023.

‘Love on the Menu’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A chef makes a deal with a frozen food executive in order to save his restaurant.

Starring Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith, Barbara Niven.

“Love on the Menu” premiered on February 23, 2019.

‘My Secret Valentine’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious house rental tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“My Secret Valentine” premiered on February 3, 2018.

‘Love, Romance & Chocolate’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): New York accountant Emma Colvin is heartbroken when her boyfriend leaves her before their planned romantic getaway to Belgium for Valentine’s Day. Convinced by a friend to go alone on the trip, Emma has the adventure of a lifetime when her Belgian innkeeper introduces her to renowned chocolatier, Luc Simon. Luc and his fellow chocolatiers are in the midst of a competition to create the most romantic chocolate in Belgium for the upcoming Belgian royal wedding. He discovers her kitchen skills and soon she’s immersed in the competition and a budding romance develops.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and Brittany Bristow.

“Love, Romance & Chocolate” premiered on February 16, 2019.

‘Toast to Italy’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW!)

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jenny travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding. She meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous “Love Wine” and together their search leads to a love of their own.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp.

“Toast to Italy” premiered on August 1, 2026.

‘Royal Matchmaker’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A struggling NYC matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks towards her deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife — only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him!

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp and Brittany Bristow.

“Royal Matchmaker” premiered on March 24, 2018.