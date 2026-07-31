Real-Life ‘General Hospital’ Couple Shares Sweet New Vacation Photos

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey have been one of daytime television’s favorite real-life couples for years. After wrapping up a busy summer in Port Charles, the pair recently took some time away to enjoy a scenic getaway to Lake Tahoe, giving fans a glimpse into their vacation on social media. Read on to learn more about the couple’s summer trip and see how “General Hospital” co-stars and fans reacted.

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Have Been Together Since 2017

Laura Wright has been a fixture in Port Charles since joining “General Hospital” in 2005 as Carly Spencer. In 2017, the Emmy-winning actress began dating her “GH” co-star Wes Ramsey, although the pair had actually met years earlier while working together on “Guiding Light.”

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Ramsey was a familiar face in Port Charles from 2017 to 2022, portraying Peter August, the troubled son of longtime “General Hospital” villain Cesar Faison.

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Although Peter was eventually killed off, Ramsey made a surprise return to the soap in early July 2026. This time, however, he’s appearing as a hallucination haunting Anna Devane following her traumatic time in captivity.

Laura Wright Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Summer Getaway

Although Wright and Ramsey have stayed busy filming “General Hospital” this summer, they recently carved out time for a relaxing getaway together.

The 55-year-old actress shared a carousel of vacation photos on Instagram, captioning the post, “A quick trip to Tahoe with the Handsome Fella to wrap up our summer break! So beautiful!!!”

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Among the photos, fans noticed the couple enjoying the lake, kayaking, and even taking a polar plunge.

One fan commented, “Polar plunge!? Such a good trip!”

Wright replied with a laugh, writing, “Wes loves the cold water!! Not me haaaa.”

‘General Hospital’ Co-Stars and Fans Loved the Vacation Photos

The sweet vacation update quickly drew reactions from Wright’s “General Hospital” family, both past and present.

Cameron Mathison, who portrays Drew Cain, commented, “Amazingggggg.”

Former “GH” star Ingo Rademacher, who portrayed Carly’s ex-husband Jasper Jacks, noticed the location and asked, “Tahoe?”

Wright replied, “Yep. And we kayaked from your friend’s place. Every time.”

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Fans also filled the comments with messages celebrating both the beautiful scenery and the longtime couple.

“Tahoe is beautiful. I’m glad I live in Sparks, NV. Quick trip anytime for some lake fun,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I’m sure the weather was perfect up there! I live about 3 hours away from there, and it’s really going to start getting hot now!”

Others couldn’t get enough of the photos themselves.

“Whoah. Slide 7 is an epic photo. That platform thing in the middle of the water is so cool. I love how Wes is standing there like he’s looking into infinity haha,” one viewer commented.

Some fans couldn’t resist referencing Ramsey’s current storyline on “General Hospital.”

One fan even joked, “@wes_ramsey stop harassing my QUEEN Anna. But this looks like fun!”

Another simply celebrated the couple’s relationship, writing, “You two always look so happy together!!! You can feel the love in both of you. So happy for both of you.”

Whether they’re keeping viewers entertained in Port Charles or making memories away from the cameras, Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey continue to give “General Hospital” fans plenty to smile about. Their latest Tahoe getaway offered a glimpse into their relationship off-screen while reminding viewers why they’re one of daytime television’s favorite real-life couples.